One 57 year old Bispham man received a text on Monday this week and was initially taken in until he became suspicious.

However, others may fall for the plausible-looking messages.

The texts carry a link to what appear to be an official Government site and asks for the applicants name and address before taking them to the next page.

The DWP is warning people about scam 'cost of living payment' texts. Getty Images

It is here that people are then asked for their bank card details, which the DWP says should always raise the alarm.

Hard-up households across the country are now being sent the scam messages, telling people how to claim the £400 energy bill support rebate.

Families are being urged to be on their guard against the bogus invitations, which claim to be from the Government.

The message reads: "GOVUK: You are eligible for a discounted energy bill under the Energy Bills Support Scheme. You can apply here." There are also reports of similar scam texts claiming to be from energy regulator Ofgem.

The energy bills support payment does not need to be applied for, and will be paid automatically by your energy company as bills go up this October.

The DWP message continues to explain that if you are eligible:

You do not need to apply for the payment.

You do not need to call them.

Payment to you is automatic.

The DWP will never ask for personal details by SMS or email.

The Bispham resident said: “We’ve all heard about the payments so it seemed plausible.

"I received this thing on Monday and I was really glad it had come.

"When I clicked on it, it seemed on the level because I recognised the Government logo.

"But I became suspicious when it asked for my card details. I knew that was dodgy.

"When I googled it I saw stories warning about the scam. People need to be aware of this, many of them are hard-up and they may think it’s for real.”

