Corrie star J P Shepherd gets a waxwork makeover at Madame Tussauds

Coronation Street’s David Platt aka Jack P. Shepherd who has been entertaining viewers for over 20 years, has been immortalised in wax at Madame Tussauds Blackpool.

By Emma Downey
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Jack, who unveiled his doppelganger, came face to face with his wax version for the first time as artists made the final touches. In taking residence at Madame Tussauds on Blackpool’s famous promenade, the new “David Platt” joins some of the most iconic characters from Coronation Street, including Jack and Vera, Bet Lynch, Deirdre and Ken, and Michelle Connor. After seeing his wax figure for the first time, Jack said: “Seeing the figure face-to-face was incredibly surreal, it looks so much like me and really captures the essence of David Platt’s character! “It’s a massive honour to have my figure appear alongside some of the Street’s most iconic characters and all of the other amazing figures at Madame Tussauds Blackpool.”

Madame Tussauds Blackpool recently unveiled its first ever UK drag queen figure, Ru Paul, as well as a new figure of Boris Johnson, complete with the former Prime Minister’s trademark untameable hair, together with social media megastar KSI.

Coronation Street actor Jack P. Shepherd with his wax figure at Madame Tussauds in Blackpool

