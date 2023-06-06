Developer Eccleston Homes is seeking full planning permission to build the new homes on land north of Bourne Way.

The proposals come before Wyre’s planning on Wednesday June 7, having been deferred in January to allow the applicant to reconsider certain aspects of the application.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is not yet known what changes the developer has made to the original application.

Plans to build 160 houses on land north of Bourne Way have been deferred

The project is one of several housing schemes in the Bourne area which have either been agreed for are still up for consideration, and should all the projects go ahead it will mean more than 1,000 new homes will be built in the area.

There have been 233 objections from residents in the area, raising concerns over flooding, road safety and fears that the new houses would ‘overlook’ some existing homes.

Pheasants Wood ward member Coun Andrea Kay, whose move to call in the application allowed it to come before the committee, said: “I don’t know yet what amendments have been made.

Coun Andrea Kay

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My main concern is for the existing residents who live next to this site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There is definitely a need for a proper watercourse to deal with the excess water there, otherwise there is a risk of homes being flooding, because they are lower down.

"Another issue which needs seriously addressing is the volume of traffic on Fleetwood Road North, in the mornings and in the afternoons when schools are out.

"Lancashire highways really need to take a serious look at this.

"Provision of extra school places is also a concern.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Concerns about road safety have also been raised by Blackpool North and Cleveleys MP Paul Maynard.

He said: “Fleetwood Road has become increasingly busy as the population has grown, and there are no safety measures along its length - despite an obvious need for pedestrian crossings.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancashire County Council has requested that £247,000 be allocated by the developer towards educational amenities as part of a section 106 agreement.

Eccleston Homes says the 20 acre greenfield site has been allocated for the development of houses in the Wyre Local Plan, and will meet the requirement for new homes in the borough.