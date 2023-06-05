News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool Police investigate concerning incidents on Grange Park

Blackpool Police are appealing for witnesses after two men on E-bikes were seen chasing a man on a push bike around Grange Park.

Vanessa Sims
Published 6th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

‘CONCERNING incidents’ on Grange Park have sparked a police investigation.

Officers are appealing for witnesses after two men on E-bikes were seen chasing a man on a push bike around the estate.

The two incidents occured in the Dinmore Avenue, Boundary Primary School and Elston Avenue area.

Police said they had reports of incidents at 1am on Sunday and 12.50pm yesterday.

PCSO Stefan Antonov, of Blackpool Police said: “Our officers from Immediate Response were called to investigate a concerning incident involving two males on E- bikes, chasing a male on a push bike around Dinmore Ave/ Boundary Primary School/ Elston Avenue.

“If you feel you have information regarding this or any CCTV/video footage, please contact Police on 101, quoting log number LC-20230605-0807.”

