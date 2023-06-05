‘CONCERNING incidents’ on Grange Park have sparked a police investigation.

Officers are appealing for witnesses after two men on E-bikes were seen chasing a man on a push bike around the estate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two incidents occured in the Dinmore Avenue, Boundary Primary School and Elston Avenue area.

Police said they had reports of incidents at 1am on Sunday and 12.50pm yesterday.

PCSO Stefan Antonov, of Blackpool Police said: “Our officers from Immediate Response were called to investigate a concerning incident involving two males on E- bikes, chasing a male on a push bike around Dinmore Ave/ Boundary Primary School/ Elston Avenue.