Developer BXB Thornton Ltd’ have re-submitted an application to build the new homes on land off Fleetwood Road North, behind the Iron House pub.

The application had previously been deferred and then, in February this year, it was refused after the committee voiced concerns about the impact of the development on the trees on the site, which were subject to a recent tree preservation order, and about insufficient affordable housing within the proposed scheme.

The scheme comes before planners on Wednesday (June 5).

BXB and Promenade Estates have re-submitted plans to build 130 homes in Thornton

Road safety problems and residents’ concerns about the amount of collisions on and around Fleetwood Road North were also raised.

The project is one of several housing schemes in the Bourne area which have either been agreed for are still up for consideration, and should all the projects go ahead it will mean more than 1,000 new homes will be built in the area.

Last week an accompanying retail plan by BXB, to build two new large shop units on neighbouring land to serve all these new residents, was approved by planning officers at Wyre.

BXB has now announced that it has agreed the sale of the housing site to national registered housing provider, Places for People, who will deliver the homes for affordable rent and shared ownership, subject to planning approval.

BXB director Gary Goodman said: “We have re-visited the proposals following further discussions with the planning officers.

"They have recommended the scheme for approval twice, but local representatives wanted us to think again on a couple of issues and we were pleased to do so.

“These are tricky times for home-owners, with a measure of economic uncertainty and rising mortgage rates, so delivering new affordable rental homes will provide a socially valuable route for families seeking high quality homes.”

If approved, the scheme will deliver a new link road into the Hillhouse enterprise zone, with added emphasis on green infrastructure and biodiversity enhancement.

The 12-acre site was acquired in February 2021 and the previously enjoyed consent for a supermarket, permission for which has now lapsed.