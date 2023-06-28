BXB Thornton Ltd has secured planning consent from Wyre Council for the commercial element of its wider Fleetwood Road development.

The consent, under delegated powers, clears the way for 8,000 square feet of neighbourhood retail to support the rapidly-growing population in the area.

The retail development, comprising two units of 5,000 and 3,000 square feet respectively, is adjacent to the company’s site for 130 homes, currently being reviewed following rejection against officers’ recommendations.

The sites earmarked for BXB's developments in Thornton

In February this year councillors on Wyre’s planning committee threw out BXB’s proposals to build 130 houses in Thornton after the scheme was deemed to have insufficient affordable housing provision – and was of less benefit than the trees which would be lost.

However, while the status of that housing scheme remains uncertain, several other housing projects in the area have already been given planning approval, meaning more than 1,200 new residents will come to live in the area.

BXB Thornton, which is a joint venture between brownfield land specialist BXB and developer Promenade Estates, says those new homes mean there is an urgent need for new shops to serve them, once all the projects are complete and the homes occupied.

What BXB say

BXB director Gary Goodman said: “We’re pleased to be moving forward at Thornton and would like to thank the local authority for this consent.

“We consulted extensively with the public, who were overwhelmingly in favour of good quality neighbourhood retail provision.

"There’s still some work to do to try and accommodate councillors’ needs with regards to the housing site next door and we hope to make an announcement in this regard shortly.”

With some 630 homes expected to be built in the immediate area in the near future, BXB say that retail provision was always a key element of the wider masterplan for the company’s land-holding, which is split either side of an access road.

Mr Goodman says consent for the housing element would release funds for the extension of the road into the Hillhouse Enterprise Zone, freeing up land for further commercial development.

He added: “We have always viewed both applications strategically, making a wider contribution to the development of new employment opportunities for local people.

"With the economy facing some serious headwinds, we hope that this can be unlocked.”

The 12-acre site was acquired in February 2021 and the previously enjoyed consent for a supermarket, permission for which has now lapsed.

What shops will move in?

