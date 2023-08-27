A grand stage is set as construction has started to take shape on Lowther Pavilion Theatre and Gardens 150 seat Education Centre and Studio Theatre.

This project is the first of three phases which will help keep Lowther at the heart of the Fylde community. Not only will the project offer a significant increase in Lowther’s growing creative programme, but it will also boost the number of local opportunities from volunteering to employment. This phase of Lowther’s ambitious redevelopment campaign has been funded by generous donations from organisations such as the Windmill Community Benefit Society, Soroptimist Society, Beaverbrooks, Dougie Chapman Associates and the continued support of the theatre’s loyal customer base. A new café, with an aim to make produce from the gardens available for a real park to plate experience, is also on the to do list.

Teresa Mallabone, Chair of the Lowther Gardens Trust, said: “This is a momentous stage in the Trust’s journey to provide the Fylde Coast with a state-of-the-art facility that will not only serve the local community but also attract visitors to the area.”

The news marks a key milestone in Lowther’s redevelopment campaign and follows an exceptionally successful summer period for venues such as The Tent – a temporary marquee offered as a free event space for community groups.

Tim Lince, Lowther’s CEO/Artistic Director, said: “The success of the Tent has been quite unprecedented as it has given all aspects of the community in Fylde the ability to get involved in some way. This will obviously be carried forward into the new building. Seeing it rise out of the ground in these difficult times should be a point of celebration for everybody in the region proving that future thinking and community values are at the heart of living on the Fylde.”

The construction of the building will be carried out by Preston-based J. Robinson Building Contractors Ltd, with work on the shell expected to be completed in May

2024.