Winter Gardens awash with hundreds of dancers for UDO World Street Dance Championships

Hundreds of dancers have backflipped, twist and turned their way across the dancefloor at the UDO World Street Dance Championships in Blackpool this weekend.
By Emma Downey
Published 27th Aug 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 27th Aug 2023, 14:10 BST

The annual event is a celebration of street dance and hip-hop culture, bringing together dancers from 35 countries. The dance fest, held at the Winter Gardens with 320 teams compete for titles. The contest started on Thursday and spans over five days, with the UDO offering £10,000 to the ultimate advanced winner.

Take a look at some of the colourful pictures captured from the event.

Dancing to the beat

1. Winter Gardens World Street Dance Championships

Dancing to the beat Photo: DARREN NELSON

The four day event features over 320 teams vying for the champions title

2. Winter Gardens World Street Dance Championships

The four day event features over 320 teams vying for the champions title Photo: DARREN NELSON

The UDO World Street dance competition 2023 at the Winter Gardens Blackpool

3. Winter Gardens World Street Dance Championships

The UDO World Street dance competition 2023 at the Winter Gardens Blackpool Photo: DARREN NELSON

The event started on Thursday and will run until the August Bank Holiday Monday

4. Winter Gardens World Street Dance Championships

The event started on Thursday and will run until the August Bank Holiday Monday Photo: DARREN NELSON

The event features competitors from over 35 countries

5. Winter Gardens World Street Dance Championships

The event features competitors from over 35 countries Photo: DARREN NELSON

This event is the pinnacle in the annual streets dance and hip hop dance competition calendar

6. Winter Gardens World Street Dance Championships

This event is the pinnacle in the annual streets dance and hip hop dance competition calendar Photo: DARREN NELSON

Dancing their hearts out

7. Winter Gardens World Street Dance Championships

Dancing their hearts out Photo: DARREN NELSON

£10,000 is up for grabs by the UDO for the ultimate advanced winner

8. Winter Gardens World Street Dance Championships

£10,000 is up for grabs by the UDO for the ultimate advanced winner Photo: DARREN NELSON

