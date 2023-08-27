Hundreds of dancers have backflipped, twist and turned their way across the dancefloor at the UDO World Street Dance Championships in Blackpool this weekend.
The annual event is a celebration of street dance and hip-hop culture, bringing together dancers from 35 countries. The dance fest, held at the Winter Gardens with 320 teams compete for titles. The contest started on Thursday and spans over five days, with the UDO offering £10,000 to the ultimate advanced winner.
Take a look at some of the colourful pictures captured from the event.
Dancing to the beat Photo: DARREN NELSON
The four day event features over 320 teams vying for the champions title Photo: DARREN NELSON
The UDO World Street dance competition 2023 at the Winter Gardens Blackpool Photo: DARREN NELSON
The event started on Thursday and will run until the August Bank Holiday Monday Photo: DARREN NELSON
The event features competitors from over 35 countries Photo: DARREN NELSON
This event is the pinnacle in the annual streets dance and hip hop dance competition calendar Photo: DARREN NELSON
Dancing their hearts out Photo: DARREN NELSON
£10,000 is up for grabs by the UDO for the ultimate advanced winner Photo: DARREN NELSON