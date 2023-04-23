Lancashire Police have said a man was found 'unresponsive on the pavement' in Condor Grove at 12.18pm yesterday in which emergency services, including North West Ambulance Service, attended the scene and the man was rushed to Blackpool Victoria Hospital. Sadly, despite the best efforts of members of the public, police and paramedics, the man was later pronounced deceased at hospital. His death is currently being treated as 'unexplained' and an appeal has been launched for information.