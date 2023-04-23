News you can trust since 1873
Condor Grove in Blackpool remains taped off as police investigate cause of 'unexplained' death

A forensic tent is currently in place on a Blackpool street today as police keep a watchful eye and continue to investigate the cause of an 'unexplained' death of a man yesterday evening.

By Emma Downey
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 14:34 BST- 1 min read

Lancashire Police have said a man was found 'unresponsive on the pavement' in Condor Grove at 12.18pm yesterday in which emergency services, including North West Ambulance Service, attended the scene and the man was rushed to Blackpool Victoria Hospital. Sadly, despite the best efforts of members of the public, police and paramedics, the man was later pronounced deceased at hospital. His death is currently being treated as 'unexplained' and an appeal has been launched for information.

Pictures taken at the scene this afternoon show a forensic tent and cordon in place on a section of Condor Grove. A police car is also stationed on the street.

A police officer keeps a watchful eye over the scene at Condor Grove after the 'unexplained' death of a man yesterday eveningA police officer keeps a watchful eye over the scene at Condor Grove after the 'unexplained' death of a man yesterday evening
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting log 578 of Friday, April 22, 2023.

A forensic tent is in place on the street today as police investigate the 'unexplained' death.A forensic tent is in place on the street today as police investigate the 'unexplained' death.
