Drink driver abandoned her Volkswagen car on Cleveleys tram tracks

A woman who had been drinking gin with friends left her Volkswagen sports car parked on tram tracks and ran off.

By Matthew Calderbank
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 14:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Apr 2023, 14:55 BST

Kelly Kavanagh, 39, of Fife Street, Lancaster, admitted her third drink drive offence when she appeared before Blackpool Magistrates on Friday (April 21).

Police discovered her car abandoned on the tracks and later found her wandering the streets after a description was provided by eye witnesses, the court heard.

The incident took place on Kelso Avenue in Cleveleys on March 1 this year. She was arrested and a roadside breath test revealed she was twice over the drink drive limit.

Police found Kelly Kavanagh's Volkswagen car abandoned on the tram tracks in Cleveleys and later found her wandering the streets. She was twice over the drink drive limit limit.Police found Kelly Kavanagh's Volkswagen car abandoned on the tram tracks in Cleveleys and later found her wandering the streets. She was twice over the drink drive limit limit.
Magistrates heard Kavanagh had been drinking gin with family friends in Cleveleys but had left after taking offence at a remark.

She drove off but didn’t know her way and ended up drunkenly driving down the trams only area.

She was given an eight week jail term suspended for a year and was banned from driving for 46 months.

She must also undertake 25 rehabilitation days and complete 120 days alcohol rehabilitation.