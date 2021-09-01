Comical TikTok video of thrillseeker on Blackpool Pleasure Beach ride goes viral

Thrillseeker James Shallcross, from Oldham, visited the resort last week with friends and the Red Arrows Sky Force ride soon caught his eye.

After strapping himself into the 'cockpit', James soon got to grips with the controls which allows riders to spin their carriages 360 degrees whilst zipping 72ft through the air.

In the video, the 25-year-old appears to be the only one spinning wildly around after mastering the controls for the ultimate adrenaline rush.

You can watch the footage in our video player above.

But after taking the ride for a stomach-churning spin 5 times in a row, James was left slightly disoriented - much to the amusement of his friends watching from below.

"I can’t see straight!", an upside-down James can be heard screaming as he whirls past them in the video.

"I don’t even know if I’m upside down right now!", he yells as his friend Chloe Hoyle films him whilst howling with laughter.

She told the Gazette: "It was so fun! And James said it was the best ride there. He went on it 5 times in a row, he loved it that much!"

Chloe's TikTok video has since gone viral with half-a-million likes and thousands of comments.

"This is the first video I’ve ever posted that’s gone viral so it’s a big shock to me," she said.

“The fact that he is the only one spinning makes it so much funnier," said one person in the comments.

Another quipped: "Some say he is still spinning to this day."

