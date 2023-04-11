The two day event, being staged at the Winter Gardens’ Olympia hall this Saturday (April 15) and Sunday (April 16), will feature a host of exhibits and replicas and much more besides.

One of the most eagerly anticipated displays is one based around hit American science fiction TV show Stranger Things, set in a small town in 1980s Indiana where supernatural events occur.

So big has this programme become that it even propelled Kate Bush’s hit song Running up That Hill back to the top of the UK charts, and there will be plenty for fans of the show to enjoy at the expo.

Comic Con World Blackpool returns to the Winter Gardens this weekend.

But the weekend will have lots of other things on offer - School of Wizards, Dr Who’s Tardis, a £350 Cosplay competition, a retro play area including Super Mario games and live act Titan the Strongman.

There will be an indoor cinema featuring a range of films and a lego competition for all to take part in.

In addition, the event will include a wide variety of stalls offering a range of products, such as manga, posters, photos, badges, funko pop figures, jewellery, T-shirts, masks and computer games.

Lina and the Lions are bringing their unique sound to Comic Con World Blackpool

As part of a new feature this year. there will also be live music, with Sheffield-based retrowave band, Lina and the Lions, set to bring their unique sound to this year's event.

The trio, composed of Lina Lane (lead vocals, bass), Lee Feltham (guitar), and drummer Bradley Mitchell, are known for their 80's "Stranger Things" feel and infectious pop that merges retro and modern styles together.

Lina said, "We are so excited to play at Comic-Con World. We love Comic-Cons, and every time we attend one, we used to wish that there was some live music going on that would give the event a sonic dimension. Now we get to do that!"

Guitarist Lee Feltham added, ”We are especially excited about 'Stranger Things’ display. We are huge fans of the TV show, so we will be sneaking some songs that are featured in season 4 into our set for sure!"

A Stranger Things display will be one of the new features at Comic Con World Blackpoo

Tickets for both days are selling fast.