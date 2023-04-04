News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie’s cause of death disclosed
23 minutes ago Gamers frustrated as internet outage hits servers
53 minutes ago Twitter is down as thousands of users report outages
1 hour ago Finland joins Nato: What country is and isn’t a member state?
2 hours ago Woman who claimed she was Madeleine McCann gets answers after DNA test
3 hours ago Apple Weather down for iPhone and iOS users worldwide - here’s why

Treat for ska fans as Blackpool's Ska Face support The Beat featuring Ranking Jr at Fleetwood gig next month

Fans of ska are in for a treat when Blackpool favourites Ska Face support The Beat featuring Ranking Jr next month,

By Richard Hunt
Published 4th Apr 2023, 16:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 17:03 BST

Fleetwood’s Marine Hall will echo to the sound of classic ska hits from the 1980s when the two bands perform there on Saturday May 27.

From soul, reggae, pop and punk, The Beat created an infectious dance rhythm and, along with their contemporaries, The Specials, The Selecter and Madness,became an overnight British ska sensation.By Christmas 1979, The Beat were riding high in the UK charts with their first single, a smoking remake of the classic Smokey Robinson tune 'Tears of a Clown'.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Veterans and best newcomers in harmony
Ranking Jr headsThe Beat at Fleetwood's Marine HallRanking Jr headsThe Beat at Fleetwood's Marine Hall
Ranking Jr headsThe Beat at Fleetwood's Marine Hall
Most Popular

Although the original Beat line-up, including co-vocalists Dave Wakeling and the late Ranking Roger, broke up in 1983 after many subsequent hits, the group is back featuring Roger’s son Ranking Jr on lead vocals.And they continue to perform hits such as 'Mirror in the Bathroom', 'Hands Off ...She's Mine', 'Too Nice to Talk To', 'Save it for Later' and many more.

They will perform at the Fleetwood venue on Saturday May 27, along with support.

Hide Ad

Support band Ska Face need little introduction on the Fylde coast.

Hide Ad

The 10-piece ska band declare themselves as being “from Blackpool-on-Sea with a combined age exceeding 450 years, old enough to know better but young enough not to care”.

Ska Face are performing at FleetwoodSka Face are performing at Fleetwood
Ska Face are performing at Fleetwood

They have a huge following of their own with boomtastic versions of hits made famous by The Selecter, Bad Manners, Madness, Dexys Midnight Runners – and any more.

Hide Ad

For details visit the Marine Hal website.

FleetwoodBlackpool