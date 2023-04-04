Fleetwood’s Marine Hall will echo to the sound of classic ska hits from the 1980s when the two bands perform there on Saturday May 27.

From soul, reggae, pop and punk, The Beat created an infectious dance rhythm and, along with their contemporaries, The Specials, The Selecter and Madness,became an overnight British ska sensation.By Christmas 1979, The Beat were riding high in the UK charts with their first single, a smoking remake of the classic Smokey Robinson tune 'Tears of a Clown'.

Ranking Jr headsThe Beat at Fleetwood's Marine Hall

Although the original Beat line-up, including co-vocalists Dave Wakeling and the late Ranking Roger, broke up in 1983 after many subsequent hits, the group is back featuring Roger’s son Ranking Jr on lead vocals.And they continue to perform hits such as 'Mirror in the Bathroom', 'Hands Off ...She's Mine', 'Too Nice to Talk To', 'Save it for Later' and many more.

They will perform at the Fleetwood venue on Saturday May 27, along with support.

Support band Ska Face need little introduction on the Fylde coast.

The 10-piece ska band declare themselves as being “from Blackpool-on-Sea with a combined age exceeding 450 years, old enough to know better but young enough not to care”.

Ska Face are performing at Fleetwood

They have a huge following of their own with boomtastic versions of hits made famous by The Selecter, Bad Manners, Madness, Dexys Midnight Runners – and any more.

