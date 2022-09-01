Comedy star Jon Culshaw to star as Les Dawson in show at Lytham's Lowther Pavilion
Impressionist and actor Jon Culshaw is starring as comedy legend Les Dawson in a show which comes to Lytham’s Lowther Pavilion in December.
Les Dawson: ‘Flying High’ is an homage and celebration of the beloved and much-missed funnyman, who spent many years living in Lytham and shared a home with wife Tracy and daughter Charlotte until his death in 1993.
Jon Culshaw - actor, comedian and impersonator - has links to Lytham as well, being an old boy of St Bede’s RC High School in the town.
His amazing impersonation skills are much to the fore in his uncanny likeness to the comedian, but he also delivers a touching, funny and warm-hearted performance in this show that premiered at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in August before touring the country.
The show reflects brilliantly on many of the different aspects of complex subject Dawson, gifting the audience with anecdotes, incidents, and insights into Les’ journey.
This new play from BAFTA and Olivier Award-winning writer Tim Whitnall and director Bob Golding, shows Les as he travels on Concorde at twice the speed of sound 68,000 feet above the Earth.
With the intent to go beyond and above a basic recount of Dawson’s life, the piece explores contemporary themes such as mortality, identity, love, kindness, spiritual beliefs or even ambition, that paced Les’ life.
Whitnall presents a more philosophical version of the late popular comedian, who was also a highly regarded novelist, touching on his indisputable literary talent.
Jon, acknowledged as Britain’s leading comedic impressionist, has also established himself as a talented character actor and he said of Les: “I’ve been a fan of for as long as I can remember. I’ve got great memories of watching him with my mum, dad, brother and sister, and the laughter just filling the room.”
Growing up in Manchester, Les yearned to be recognized for his writing prowess and his memoir ‘No Tears for the Clown’ was much acclaimed.
Initially considered a tedious task by Les, this autobiography acted as an abundant pool of information for Tim Whitnall, offering glimpses of his rich life.
There will be two performances at Lowther, on Saturday December 10 and Sunday December 11 at 8pm.
For tickets, contact the Lowther Pavilion box office on (01253) 794221 or book online.