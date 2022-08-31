Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Keen-eyed soap fans may spot performers who have appeared in shows such as Coronation Street and Emmerdale when they take the stage in Tonight at the Musicals, a new concert show by Paul Burton Productions.

The show is being staged on Saturday September 17, beginning at 7.30pm, and features singers who have all performed in major productions of top musical shows.

As well as the singing, the show will also feature some light-hearted comedy moments.

Some of the cast members from Tonight at the Musicals, at the Joe Lonthorne Theatre. Top show (left to right): Debra Stephenson, Amelle Berrabah, Sue Devaney. Second row (left to right): Amy Ross, Jaymi Hensley and Sophie Linder-Lee.

The cast includes all round performer Debra Stephenson, who is best known for playing Frankie Baldwin in Coronation Street and also appeared in Bad Girls, as well as fellow-Street and Dinners Ladies actress Sue Davaney and Emmerdale and Bad Girls actress Nicole Farraday.

Also in the show is Jaymi Hensley from boy ban Union J.

They are joined by Alice Barlow (The Voice UK, Son of a Preacher Man), Amelle Berrabah (Sugababes, Club Tropicana), Emily Jane Brooks (Crazy for You), Catherine Digges (Calendar Girls), Melissa Jacques (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie), Sophie Linder-Lee (The Rocky Horror Show), Jessica Martin (Mack and Mabel), Amy Ross (Wicked) and Alice Ellen Wright (Les Misérables).

There will also be a three-piece band and a genial host, Adrian Mills.

Veteran producer Paul, 47, said: “This is a unique production for Blackpool which has a few elements of the traditional variety show in it. Collecting buckets and all spare money left from receipts will support the RNLI.”