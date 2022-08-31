Musicals show at Blackpool's Joe Longthorne Theatre will raise funds for RNLI
Fans of top musicals will be in for a treat with a new show at the Joe Longthorne Theatre on Blackpool’s North Pier – and funds raised will support the town’s RNLI.
Keen-eyed soap fans may spot performers who have appeared in shows such as Coronation Street and Emmerdale when they take the stage in Tonight at the Musicals, a new concert show by Paul Burton Productions.
The show is being staged on Saturday September 17, beginning at 7.30pm, and features singers who have all performed in major productions of top musical shows.
As well as the singing, the show will also feature some light-hearted comedy moments.
Most Popular
-
1
Alfie Boe at Lytham Proms: These were the glorious scenes at Lytham Hall as Blackpool-born tenor starred
-
2
Bobby Ball: 20 wonderful photos showing poignant statue unveiling of comedy legend in Lowther Gardens, Lytham
-
3
Bobby Ball: Comedian’s statue unveiled for first time at Lowther Gardens in Lytham
-
4
Developers fined thousands after work on historic Blackpool building
-
5
Ride The Lights 2022: Can you spot yourself? These were the scenes as hundreds of cyclists took to Blackpool Promenade
The cast includes all round performer Debra Stephenson, who is best known for playing Frankie Baldwin in Coronation Street and also appeared in Bad Girls, as well as fellow-Street and Dinners Ladies actress Sue Davaney and Emmerdale and Bad Girls actress Nicole Farraday.
Also in the show is Jaymi Hensley from boy ban Union J.
They are joined by Alice Barlow (The Voice UK, Son of a Preacher Man), Amelle Berrabah (Sugababes, Club Tropicana), Emily Jane Brooks (Crazy for You), Catherine Digges (Calendar Girls), Melissa Jacques (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie), Sophie Linder-Lee (The Rocky Horror Show), Jessica Martin (Mack and Mabel), Amy Ross (Wicked) and Alice Ellen Wright (Les Misérables).
There will also be a three-piece band and a genial host, Adrian Mills.
Veteran producer Paul, 47, said: “This is a unique production for Blackpool which has a few elements of the traditional variety show in it. Collecting buckets and all spare money left from receipts will support the RNLI.”
For ticket details visit: https://bit.ly/3qk0mVb.