The Stand Up For Ukraine show organised and hosted by Woofers Comedy Club founder Phil Walker attracted a packed audience and raised £5,972.72.

Phil and his wife Janet are rounding that up to £6,000 and Phil said: “We’re thrilled at the support this event received and thanks to all who helped to ensure it went ahead and ran smoothly on the night.

Phiil Walker with Steve Royle at the show

"The atmosphere backstage was just fantastic, every comedian really enjoyed performing and were so happy to give their time to assist in raising funds to support this terrible situation Ukraine are in.

"We have been informed the money raised will be used for much needed food and water - we are incredibly grateful to Fylde Aid For Ukraine for making that happen.

“The Fylde Aid for Ukraine people are doing a brilliant job helping out the people in need over there and it’s so important to support them.”

The show featured 10 comedians including Steve Royle and Mick Miller as well as podcast and sellout arena star Dan Nightingale and all involved gave their services free of charge.

Fylde Aid For Ukraine organiser Matthew Paczkowski, said: "We are absolutely overwhelmed with the amount of money raised by Woofers.

"We really did not anticipate it being so much and we thank the organisers, all the brilliant comedians and everyone who attended, from the bottom of our hearts.