Comedy legend Ross Noble is heading to Lancashire as part of national tour

Acclaimed comedian Ross Noble is heading to Lancashire next year as part of a brand new huge tour and below is everything you need to know.

Who is Ross Noble?

Born in Newcastle upon Tyne and brought up in Cramlington, Northumberland, Ross Noble has been performing stand-up since the age of 15 when he was smuggled into his local comedy club.

Since then, he has received huge critical acclaim across his stand-up tours including winning the Time Out Award winner for ‘Best Live Stand-Up’ and being voted the 10th-greatest stand-up comic on Channel 4's 100 Greatest Stand-Ups in 2007 (11th best in 2010 version).

Ross’ many TV credits include Live At The Apollo (BBC One), QI (BBC One), Time Bandits (Apple TV) as well as 22 appearances on Have I Got News For You (BBC One).

The 48-year-old has also been the host of Ross Noble: Freewheeling (Dave), Ross Noble: Off Road (Dave) and Ross Noble’s Australian Trip (Channel 5) and various radio programmes.

On stage, Ross made his musical theatre debut in a 2015 production of The Producers, before receiving an Olivier-award nomination and winning the What’s On Stage Award for ‘Best Supporting Actor in a Musical’,for his performance as Igor in Mel Brooks’ 2017 West End revival of monster hit musical Young Frankenstein.

What can we expect from Ross’s latest tour?

Following his hugely successful previous ‘Jibber Jabber Jamboree’, the revered comic will be bringing his inimitable train-of-thought comedy and randomist wit back to UK stages for his 22nd solo stand-up tour from October 22 2025 – March 22 2026.

Called Cranium of Curiosities, the 56-date tour is described as a “tornado of tangents” but not much else has been given away.

In fact the show description reads: “What the show will be about is anybody’s guess, but that’s all part of the fun when you look inside his Cranium of Curiosities.”

What has Ross said about his new tour?

Ross said: “I can’t wait to get back on the road in the UK. The roar of the crowd and the call of the motorway services sausage roll hot plate is too great to ignore.”

When is Ross coming to Lancashire?

Cranium of Curiosities is heading to Lancaster’s Grand Theatre on Sunday, February 15 2026.

Where else is the tour going?

The full list of tour dates:

October 22-23 2025: St Albans, Alban Arena (01727 844 488 )

October 24: Cardiff, New Theatre (03433 100 041)

October 28: Glasgow, Pavilion Theatre (01413 321 846)

October 29: Inverness, Eden Court Empire (01463 234 234)

October 30: Dunfermline, Alhambra Theatre (01383 733 666)

October 31: Aberdeen, Music Hall (01224 641 122)

November 1: Dundee, Whitehall Theatre (01382 322 684)

November 2: Edinburgh, Usher Hall (01312 281 155)

November 5: Buxton, Opera House (0129 872 190)

November 6: Stoke on Trent, Victoria Hall (01782 213 808)

November 7: Cambridge, Corn Exchange (01223 357 851)

November 8: Harrogate, Royal Hall (01423 502 116)

November 9: Cheltenham, Everyman Theatre (02242 572 573)

November 11: Manchester, Opera House

November 14: Eastbourne, Devonshire Park (01323 412 000)

November 15: Winchester, Theatre Royal (01962 840 440)

November 18-19: Exeter, Corn Exchange (01392 665 938)

November 20: Basingstoke, The Anvil (01256 844 244)

November 21: Tunbridge Wells, Assembly Hall (01892 554 441)

November 22-23: Portsmouth, New Theatre Royal (02392 649 000)

November 26: York, Grand Opera House

November 27: Royal Leamington Spa, Royal Spa Centre (01926 334 418)

November 28:Brighton, Dome (01273 709 709)

February 8 2026: Norwich, Theatre Royal (01603 630 000)

February 11: Dorking, Halls (01306 881 717)

February 12: Crewe, Lyceum Theatre (03433 100 050)

February 13: Leicester, De Montfort Hall (01162 333 111)

February 14: Barrow-in-Furness, The Forum (01229 820 000)

February 15: Lancaster, Grand Theatre (0152 464 695)

February 18-20: Newcastle, O2 City Hall (01912 496 050)

February 21: Middlesbrough, Town Hall (01642 729 729)

February 24: Doncaster, CAST (01302 303 959)

February 25: Liverpool, Philharmonic (01517 093 789)

February 26: Shrewsbury, Theatre Severn (01743 281 281)

February 27: London, The Palladium (02075 577 300)

February 28: Guildford, G Live (03433 100 055)

March 1: Salford, The Lowry (01618 762 000)

March 3: Swansea, Grand Theatre (01792 475 715)

March 4: Kings Lynn, Alive Corn Exchange (01553 764 864)

March 5: Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall (01159 895 555)

March 6: Oxford, New Theatre

March 7: London, The Palladium (02075 577 300)

March 11: Southend, Cliffs Pavilion (03433 100 030)

March 12: Poole, Lighthouse (01202 280 000)

March 13: Northampton, Royal and Derngate (01604 624 811)

March 14: Swindon, Wyvern Theatre (03433 100 040)

March 15: Truro, Hall for Cornwall (01872 262 466)

March 16: Birmingham, Symphony Hall (01217 803 333)

March 20: Sheffield, City Hall

March 21: High Wycombe, Wycombe Swan (03433 100 060)

March 22: Bristol, Beacon (01172 034 040)

Tickets went on general sale on Thursday, December 5.

Tickets can be boughtat rossnoble.com , on Ticketmaster and directly from the theatres.