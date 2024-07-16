Comedy legend Julian Clary announces extra Blackpool tour date due to demand
What is Julian Carey’s latest tour?
The self-proclaimed “renowned homosexual and national trinket”, who was also recently starred in C4’s Taskmaster and the Olivier Award-winning production Jesus Christ Superstar, last month finished a 45 show sold out tour across the UK called ‘'A Fistful Of Clary.’
The tour has a Western theme, with 65-year-old Julian saying: “It was only a matter of time before I eased myself into some chaps.”
Due to popular demand, the comedian and actor has just announced a Spring 2025 extension of his sell-out stand-up show with A Fisftul of Clary now coming to 28 more venues, including one in Lancashire.
What has Julian said about the extension?
Julian said: “Oh no. Do I have to do this? Rylan and I were going to go back-packing in Wales. Sigh.”
When is the extended tour coming to Lancashire?
A Fistful Of Clary will now come to the Blackpool Grand Theatre on Wednesday, May 7.
When do tickets go on sale?
Ticketmaster pre-sale starts tomorrow (Wednesday, July 17) and tickets will be on general sale from Thursday July 18.
Tickets are available at julianclary.co.uk or directly from the theatres’ websites.
To book tickets for A Fistful Of Clary at the Blackpool Grand Theatre, you can phone the box office on 01253 290 190 or visit the Grand’s website.
Where else is the extended tour going?
Wednesday, April 30: Isle of Man, Gaiety Theatre
Thursday, May 1: Salford, The Lowry
Friday, May 2: Harrogate, Theatre
Saturday, May 3: Middlesbrough, Town Hall
Tuesday, May 6: Lincoln, Theatre Royal
Wednesday, May 7: Blackpool, Grand Theatre
Friday, May 9: Ipswich, Corn Exchange
Saturday, May 10: High Wycombe, Wycombe Swan
Tuesday, May 13: Swansea, Grand Theatre
Wednesday, May 14: Hereford, Courtyard
Thursday, May 15: Richmond, Theatre
Friday, May 16: Worthing, Pavilion Theatre
Saturday, May 17: London, The London Palladium
Tuesday 20th May 2025 Leicester, De Montfort Hall
Wednesday, May 21 Bury St Edmunds, Theatre Royal
Thursday, May 22: Peterborough, New Theatre
Friday, May 23: Coventry, Warwick Arts Centre
Saturday, May 24: Crewe, Lyceum Theatre
Sunday, May 25: York, Grand Opera House
Wednesday, May 28: Exeter, Corn Exchange
Thursday, May 29: Southampton, MAST Mayflower
Friday, May 30: Bexhill On Sea, De La Warr Pavilion
Saturday, May 31: St Albans, Alban Arena
Sunday, June 1: Norwich, Theatre Royal
Wednesday, June 4: Poole, Lighthouse Theatre
Thursday, June 5: Aldershot, Princes Hall
Friday, June 6: Chelmsford, Theatre
Sunday, June 8: Cheltenham, Everyman Theatre
