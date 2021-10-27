Comedian Steve Royle to switch on Lytham Christmas Lights

The Britain’s Got Talent finalist will be joined by a host of local performers for an afternoon of live music and entertainment on Saturday, November 20.

Comedian, juggler and variety star Steve, who starred in Naturally Insane! The Life of Dan Leno at Lytham Hall in the summer, said: “I’m absolutely honoured to have been asked.

“It is such a beautiful town with so much to offer. I’m really chuffed it’s me that will be flicking that all important switch this year to help bring some festive cheer.”

Comedian Steve Royle

The event will run from 1.45pm until 6pm, with the official lights switch-on and firework display taking place between 4.30pm and 5.30pm.

Lytham Community Choir will open the entertainment followed by Lytham dance school Dance Etc.

There will be live performances from singers Scarlett Hackett, Mei Mei and Monroe, while local musicians and singer-songwriters Ike James, Daisy Atkinson and Edward Rhodes will also

perform.

Party band 80s Rewind fronted by St Annes singer and former The Tailormade’s Jack Frimston will get everyone dancing, and Lytham’s very own The Coustics will headline following the

official switch-on by Steve.

Fylde Mayor Coun Elaine Silverwood will be a special guest, while BBC Radio Lancashire’s Graham Liver will host the event.

Sign language interpreter Tony Redshaw will also be on stage throughout. A familiar face to Lytham, Tony recently entertained the crowds at this summer’s WonderHall Festival with his

sign language skills and accompanying dance moves.

And while the entertainment is taking place in Clifton Square, Father Christmas will lead a procession around Lytham setting off from the Assembly Rooms on Dicconson Terrace at 4pm.

Lytham Christmas Lights Switch-On is organised by Coun Brenda Blackshaw with support from Lytham Business Partnership and a team of volunteers.

Coun Blackshaw said: “We are thrilled with this year’s line-up as it will see Lytham presenting some of the best talent the Fylde and Lancashire has to offer.

“Steve Royle is the epitome of funny and is loved by children and adults alike so he is the perfect star to flick our switch.

“Added to that we have an incredible line-up of local performers who will sing, dance and make merry as we kick off the festive season in our beloved Lytham.”

The line-up announcement follows an appeal by organisers of Lytham Christmas to ask the public’s help to raise £15,000 towards the event.

It costs around £18,000 to stage the official Switch-On with an additional £9,000 needed to keep the festive lights shining until the end of January.