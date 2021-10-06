Appeal for help with funds for Lytham's big festive switch-on

The switch-on, which has traditionally attracted thousands of spectators, was last staged physically in 2019, before the pandemic caused a switch to virtual last year.

It costs around £18,000 to stage the official switch-on event with an additional £9,000 needed to keep the festive lights shining.

In past years, the Lytham Christmas Lights committee, with support from Lytham Business Partnership, has successfully fundraised throughout the year while also receiving generous donations from businesses and individuals.

Meanwhile, a grant for £8,000 from Fylde Council goes towards the installation and upkeep of the lights as well as covering the cost of a Christmas tree.

But restrictions on social gatherings have resulted in a gap in fundraising and with the Switch-On held as a virtual online event last year, there has been little opportunity for people to dig deep into their pockets to help out.

Lytham Christmas has launched a Go Fund Me page in the hope it will encourage people to financially support the free event in November, along with the extended lights season.

The target is £15,000 and Lytham Christmas spokesman Coun Brenda Blackshaw said: “By setting up a Go Fund Me page we hope we can encourage more people to support our event which is not only a lovely way to mark the start of the festive season, but is also a huge boost to businesses throughout Lytham as it attracts such a large crowd.

“Every donation, however small, will make a difference and ensure we can kick off the festive season in style.”

The switch-on is planned for Saturday, November 20, starting at 2pm. To contribute go to gofund.me/7aea69d5

