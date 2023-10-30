Television star and singer Coleen Nolan has revealed she is “terrified” at the thought of her first ever solo tour – but she could not think of a better place to start it.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool-born Coleen Nolan will be touring the country with ‘Naked’, a solo show which promises to make audiences laugh and put them in the mood for dancing.

Taking audiences back to her first love of performing, the 58-year-old will sing a selection of her favourite songs which she says have become the soundtrack to her life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coleen will then lay her life bare as she openly discusses her love life, lessons learned, as well as challenging views on age-appropriate behaviour.

Blackpool born star Coleen Nolan is bringing her first solo tour to her hometown

Talking about the tour, she said: “I am doing my first solo tour in February and I open in Blackpool at The Grand on February 9.

“I am scared to death already, I want to vomit.

“I am absolutely terrified. It is absolutely terrifying but I could not think of a better venue to open the tour at.

“The hometown and The Grand and all my family being there.”

Shane and Coleen Nolan in a promotional picture for the Naked tour

She then jokes: “In some ways. Except that if I am crap my family will tell me whereas friends won’t - they would just say ‘you were great.’”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coleen’s son Shane will also be supporting her on the tour, with the sisters saying “they can’t wait and are really looking forward to it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The star siblings also revealed Maureen will tread the boards in Calendar Girls at The Opera House on January 20 – with Anne saying she too has auditioned for a possible part and is waiting to hear.

The Nolan Sisters, Anne, Coleen, Linda, Brother Tommy, Denise and Maureen open a Nolans Plaque at The Cliffs hotel in Blackpool (Credit: Aaron Parfitt)

Cancer survivor Linda says her plans are to “stay well” and Denise jokes: “Mine are to change the locks to get rid of her.”

The sisters revealed throughout their long career and the ups and downs of their lives they have been a strong support network for each other, with Linda saying that “like every family they fall out, make up and fall out again.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “When it all boils down to it, we love each other.”

Denise said: “We can have a row but let anyone else have a go at us,” with Linda answering: “They would be murdered.”

The Nolan family blue plaque (Credit: Blackpool Civic Trust)

Advertisement Hide Ad

The stars also had a message for the people of Blackpool and for Gazette readers for their support and love throughout their success.

Linda said: “Blackpool is like our second home, so from us it is a thank you for taking us in and being so supportive.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anne said: “The people of Blackpool have been really nice to us.

“When we go shopping they come up to us and say how much they enjoy us singing. They really are nice to us. It’s lovely.”

Coleen agreed and added: “They are like an extended family to us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The star siblings were recently honoured with a blue plaque celebrating their success at The Cliffs Hotel in the town, where they launched their global stardom 50 years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coleen, Anne, Denise, Maureen and Linda were there to witness the unveiling of the plaque at the Cliffs Hotel, where the siblings performed their first show on Christmas Day 1973, after which the Nolan Sisters went on to find global fame.

The singing sisters were joined by the youngest Nolan, Coleen, in 1980.

The plaque states: “The Cliffs Hotel was where the Nolan Family were discovered in 1973.

“The family of five sisters; Bernadette, Anne, Linda, Maureen and Denise, and two brothers Tommy Jnr and Brian, emigrated with their parents; Tommy Snr and Maureen, from Dublin to Blackpool before having their eighth child, Coleen.