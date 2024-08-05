Coleen Nolan is holding a book signing in Lancashire: here is everything you need to know
59-year-old singer turned presenter and writer Coleen is set to release her latest book called ‘A Hand to Hold’ on August 28 2024.
Ahead of the book’s release, the mum of three has announced she will be running a book signing in her hometown of Blackpool and below is everything you need to know.
What is the book about?
Coleen’s A Hand to Hold, which has the subtitle “All I’ve learnt about grief”, is described as “the friendly, compassionate and supportive companion for anyone faced with loss.”
The publisher’s description reads: “Inspired by her own healing journey, and her podcast on grief, Coleen has put together this heartfelt and helpful journey through how to cope with all kinds of grief, drawing not just on her own experiences, but on those of the celebrities she’s interviewed and will interview, who share their own deeply personal takes on loss and life after it.
“This is a passion project for Coleen, who wants to help other people talk about life after loss using all her own life experience to share her own stories. The podcast which inspired the book means Coleen brings the support of a host of other big names who’ve opened to her about their grief journeys, including Candice Braithwaite, Eamonn Holmes and Jake Quickenden.”
What has Coleen said about ‘A Hand to Hold’?
Posting on Instagram over the weekend, Coleen wrote: “After losing my sister Bernie and my mum, I wanted to create a book that offers comfort and support to anyone facing similar losses.
“This book is not just about my story, but also the stories of friends and celebrities who have shared their experiences with me. Together, we can find hope and understanding.”
When and where is the book signing?
Coleen is holding two book signings for A Hand to Hold at the end of the month.
The first event, taking place on Friday, August 30, will be at the Waterstones in Blackpool and starts at 4pm.
The former Celebrity Big Brother contestant is also holding a book signing at the Liverpool Waterstones on Saturday, August 31 at 2pm.
How can I book to go?
Waterstone Liverpool’s Instagram account shared the details of both the Blackpool and Liverpool book signings alongside a comment which read: “We are beyond excited to have a signing with @coleen_ nolan 19
“No ticket required - just come along, buy a copy of the book and join the queue to get your copy signed and have a chat with Coleen.”
