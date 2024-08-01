Blackpool star Coleen Nolan shares video of herself following Loose Women prom that is very relatable!

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon
Published 1st Aug 2024, 16:40 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Blackpool star Coleen Nolan has taken to social media to share a video of herself which most women will find very relatable...

Over the last few weeks, various proms were held at secondary schools across the Fylde Coast but down in London, Blackpool born TV star Coleen Nolan attended her very own prom at the age of 59.

The former Nolans singer has been a panellist on Loose Women for over two decades and in yesterday’s episode, the popular ITV daytime show held a Loose Women prom.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anchoring the show, Coleen wore a glamorous full lengh navy dress with glittery long sleeves and glittery gold heels, whilst she wore her hair curly in a half up half down style.

Left: Coleen Nolan before the Loose Women prom. Right: after the event. Credit: @coleen_nolan on InstagramLeft: Coleen Nolan before the Loose Women prom. Right: after the event. Credit: @coleen_nolan on Instagram
Left: Coleen Nolan before the Loose Women prom. Right: after the event. Credit: @coleen_nolan on Instagram | @coleen_nolan on Instagram

On her Instagram page, Coleen shared various images of herself and her fellow Loose Women cast dressed up to the nines, but on her story, she shared a video with her 373k followers that showed her

The video starts with a big sigh from a fed up looking Coleen as the camera then follows her as she walks through the studio coridoors barefoot, holding her shoes.

In the clip, Coleen said: “This is me at the end of any awards after an hour! I can’t wait to get my dress off. Shoes had to come off. Eyelashes are itching.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A barefoot Coleen then audibly moans as she adds: “Oh floors wet! They’ve just washed the floor so that’s great.”

Sign up for our free newsletters now

Despite her rather grumpy video, Coleen made it clear she was only joking as she went on to share another clip to her story which showed herself heading into the Loose Women prom looking very pleased.

Included in her social media posts, Coleen shared an image of herself with her Loose Women panellists, Frankie Bridge, Katie Piper and Brenda Edwards, who were also dressed up for the prom.

Alongside the four glam TV presenters were two of the show’s guests that day- a David Beckham and George Clooney look-a-like!

Related topics:Loose WomenBlackpoolDavid BeckhamGeorge ClooneyITV

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.