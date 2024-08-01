Blackpool star Coleen Nolan shares video of herself following Loose Women prom that is very relatable!
Over the last few weeks, various proms were held at secondary schools across the Fylde Coast but down in London, Blackpool born TV star Coleen Nolan attended her very own prom at the age of 59.
The former Nolans singer has been a panellist on Loose Women for over two decades and in yesterday’s episode, the popular ITV daytime show held a Loose Women prom.
Anchoring the show, Coleen wore a glamorous full lengh navy dress with glittery long sleeves and glittery gold heels, whilst she wore her hair curly in a half up half down style.
On her Instagram page, Coleen shared various images of herself and her fellow Loose Women cast dressed up to the nines, but on her story, she shared a video with her 373k followers that showed her
The video starts with a big sigh from a fed up looking Coleen as the camera then follows her as she walks through the studio coridoors barefoot, holding her shoes.
In the clip, Coleen said: “This is me at the end of any awards after an hour! I can’t wait to get my dress off. Shoes had to come off. Eyelashes are itching.”
A barefoot Coleen then audibly moans as she adds: “Oh floors wet! They’ve just washed the floor so that’s great.”
Despite her rather grumpy video, Coleen made it clear she was only joking as she went on to share another clip to her story which showed herself heading into the Loose Women prom looking very pleased.
Included in her social media posts, Coleen shared an image of herself with her Loose Women panellists, Frankie Bridge, Katie Piper and Brenda Edwards, who were also dressed up for the prom.
Alongside the four glam TV presenters were two of the show’s guests that day- a David Beckham and George Clooney look-a-like!
