Lance Bombardier Shaun Gregory is part of a team of ceremonial flag raisers attending almost three hundred medal ceremonies taking place during the Games.

A former pupil at Saint Aidans High School in Preesall, 25 year old Shaun will be raising the flags of the gold, silver and bronze medal-winning athletes’ countries at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre.

The venue is hosting the swimming and diving during the tournament, which began on Thursday July 28 and ends on Monday August 8.

Lance Bombardier Gregory, 12 Royal Artillery, is a proud flag bearer at the Commonwealth Games. Photo: Garry Fox EO,

Shaun, who has been a member of 12 Regiment, Royal Artillery for almost eight years, said: “I enjoy watching and participating in sport, so this is a fantastic opportunity.

"We will be right there in the centre of the action when normally I would be watching it at home on TV.

"I probably won’t get the opportunity to do something like this again.

The Commonwealth Games 2022 Opening Ceremony in Birmingham. Photo: Garry Fox EO,

"It was a big nerve-wracking at the beginning, with the crowds and the cameras, but you soon get used to it!”

Shaun excels in tug-of-war competitions and has represented his regiment in various events.

The ceremonial flag-raisers comprising 67 Army personnel, 36 members of the Royal Air Force and 35 from the Royal Navy and Royal Marines trained for this prestigious honour at Nesscliffe training camp in the West Midlands.

They completed refresher training in basic drill and the art of ceremonial flag-raising.

Military personnel assisting at the Commonwealth Games 2022 and who are also involved within the Games Ceremonial duties. Photo Garry Fox/ MOD Crown Copyright

The training led by the Army School of Ceremonial also included rigorous dress inspections to ensure their appearance and bearing will be of the highest standard when they march out in full view of an international audience.

Colour Sergeant Lee Blackstock was one of the team from the All-Arms Drill Wing who delivered the training and also directed the rehearsals of the drill manoeuvres for the funeral of His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh.

He said: “There is an enormous sense of pride amongst the personnel taking part.