Little Teddy Wood with carers Donna Hannigan (left) and Charlotte Redford during the fun day.

Little Teddy Wood, who is 19 months old, was born with a rare congenital condition which paralyses the facial muscles and causes mobility and breathing problems.

His parents, Carl Wood, 33, and Amber Nuttall, 27, were warned by doctors at St Mary’ Hospital, Manchester, that there was a high chance their baby would die after he was rushed to hospital for an emergency tracheotomy.

But Teddy, who was later diagnosed with Moebius Syndrome, has confounded those predictions.

Teddy Wood's parents, Carl Wood and Amber Nuttall

Now Carl and Amber are trying to raise £6,000 for intense physiotherapy to help improve his mobility and overall life experience.

The fun day at Marton Institute raised just over £1,800, pushing the couple’s GoFundMe page total to £2,770 by last night (Tuesday August 2), with another £200 to come from the auction of a donated Freddy Flintoff ball.

Amber, of Garstang Road West, said: “We’d like to thank the people who turned up, all those who bought raffle tickets and the businesses who donated things like bouncy castles and face painting for free.

Teddy Wood during the fun day

"We want to help Teddy in every way we can and this will help.

"Now we just need to find a way to raise the rest of the money!”

Teddy’s rare neurological disorder means he will never be able to smile, frown, eat, or even blink on his own, as his face is totally paralysed

He is also unable to breathe on his own - meaning he will need to stay on a ventilator for the rest of his life.

Teddy needs round the clock care and he has two main carers helping out his parents, Charlotte Radford and Donna Hannigan, who organised the fun day.

Charlotte said: “The fun day went brilliantly, we didn’t expect such a big turn-out.

"My worry was that hardly anyone would turn up but we had loads of people.”

The fun day included face-painting, a bouncy castle, arts and crafts, a children’s entertainer, a giant raffle and an auction.

Amber and Carl, a delivery driver, have four older children – Tyler, Rocco, Marcy and CJ, who all dote on their little brother.