Traders new and old will be back at the Plaza in Cleveleys, situated on the seafront at the top of Victoria Road West, every Wednesday until the end of September, weather depending.

The market was first launched for the summer in 2018 and returned the following year, but for the past two seasons it has been cancelled due to the Covid pandemic.

Its stalls offer a wide range of fresh produce, homemade goods, handcrafted gifts, quality clothing and more.

Coun Alice Collinson, portfolio holder for planning policy and economic development, said: “It is great to be opening up Cleveleys Market again for 2022.

"We have some terrific stalls for people to browse through and friendly traders keen to get back to Cleveleys.”

It is hoped that the return of the market will help it increase the footfall to Cleveleys high street, something the market has done previously.