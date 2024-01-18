Two kind-hearted brothers are running 15k between them to help fund a cure for their friend's rare illness.

James Elson, 8, and his older brother Josh, 12, are both doing their bit support local girl, Mabel Gregson, who has a rare neurodegenerative disorder called Batten Disease.

Throughout January, James has run 5k and Josh has run 10k - a much longer distance than they've ever done - to raise funds that will help find a cure for the illness which causes seizures, blindness, speech delays, and eventually childhood dementia.

Their parents, Sarah and Peter, are also joining in the challenge - running 15 and 20k respectively.

Sarah Elson said: "In June this year my friend Cheryl and her family were told the devastating news that their 4 year old daughter Mabel had Battens disease. At the time, I like so many had never heard of this neurodegenerative disease that affects an estimated 30-50 children in the whole of the UK. My family want to support Cheryl’s and others by raising awareness of this cruel disease and hopefully some money for the amazing Battens disease family association."

Four-year-old Mabel has been going for regular sessions at St Mary’s Hospital, in Manchester, where she’s having a breakthrough enzyme treatment which will hopefully slow down the regression – but there is currently no known cure for the extremely life-limiting condition.

Since her diagnosis, the Cleveleys community have rallied round to help the youngster enjoy quality time with her family.

Parents Cheryl and Chris Gregson, said they are ‘clinging on to’ the comfort that Mabel will help find a cure for Batten Disease – which includes raising funds for research.

Mabel is one of an estimated 25 – 40 children living with the condition in England.