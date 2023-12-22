Little Mabel is taking a break from her treatments for Batten Disease and is enjoying a quiet family Christmas at home.

This summer, Mabel Gregson was diagnosed with a very rare neurodegenerative disorder called Batten Disease, which causes seizures, blindness, speech delays, and eventually childhood dementia.

Four-year-old Mabel has been going for regular sessions at St Mary’s Hospital, in Manchester, where she’s having a breakthrough enzyme treatment which will hopefully slow down the regression – but there is currently no known cure for the extremely life-limiting condition.

Since her diagnosis, the Cleveleys community have rallied round to help the youngster enjoy quality time with her family.

Parents Cheryl and Chris Gregson, said they are ‘clinging on to’ the comfort that Mabel will help find a cure for Batten Disease – which includes raising funds for research.

Mabel is one of an estimated 25 – 40 children living with the condition in England.

Christmas at home with 4-year-old Mabel Gregson and mum and dad Chris and Cheryl.

