Circus of Horrors coming back to Blackpool's Globe Theatre for Halloween
The show is back with a Halloween residency at the Globe Theatre in Pleasure Beach form October 26 to 31 with 2 Spooktacular shows.
There will be the usual adults-only show every night at 8pm, and the 4pm Addams Family Friendly show suitable for all ages.
From sword swallowers to hairculean aerialists hanging from their hair whilst suspended above the auditorium, whirlwind jugglers to voodoo acrobats, pickled people, hula hooping divas, breathtaking hand balancing and aerialists to human pin cushions and lots more!
Dr Haze the creator and the Undead ringmaster of The Circus of Horrors who hails from Preston says: “The Circus of Horrors are itching to get back to what they know best, producing the best rip roaring sensational Entertainment for my homeland of Lancashire, its been far too long but the flicker at the end of the tunnel is turning into an inferno and we are ready.”
For tickets visit the Blackpool Pleasure Beach site.