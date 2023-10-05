Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more.

Dr Haze the creator and the Undead ringmaster of The Circus of Horrors who hails from Preston says: “The Circus of Horrors are itching to get back to what they know best, producing the best rip roaring sensational Entertainment for my homeland of Lancashire, its been far too long but the flicker at the end of the tunnel is turning into an inferno and we are ready.”