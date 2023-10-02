News you can trust since 1873
The circus of horrors, Family-friendly show, Blackpool pleasure beach – 2023 tickets on sale 'The new SpecDracula will include an amazing phantasmaglorious amalgamation of acts, driven by a rock n roll sound scape, a show that will have you sat on the edge of your seat when not falling off it with laughter. Perfect for your little Monsters. The almighty cast that stormed into the finals of Britain’s Got Talent is now a West End & World Wide Hit. Circus of Horrors will take you on a rock n’ roller coaster ride of amazing & Bizarre acts. It is a circus like no other and a show you simply can’t afford to miss.'

What Halloween events are coming up this year in Lancashire? Including pumpkin picking and painting, Halloween parties and performances and tremble trails

We have put together a list of fun things you can do in Lancashire this Halloween to ensure you enjoy a spooktacular time over the holidays.
By Hannah Bridgeman
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 15:27 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 15:33 BST

Celebrating Halloween is an exhilarating experience filled with a unique blend of fun and excitement.

It's a time when creativity knows no bounds, as individuals of all ages immerse themselves in the joy of crafting elaborate costumes, transforming pumpkins into grinning jack-o'-lanterns, and adorning their homes with eerie decorations.

The thrill of donning spooky or whimsical outfits and assuming new personas is infectious, allowing us to briefly escape our everyday lives. For children, the promise of candy treasures during trick-or-treating adventures adds an element of enchantment.

Here are some eerie and thrilling ideas for things you can experience during Halloween in Lancashire this year.

'Prepare yourself for a pulse-pounding adventure like no other. Scare Kingdom Scream Park is a world-class attraction, pushing the boundaries of fear for 15 years and leaving you trembling with anticipation.' Tickets start from £21.99.

1. Scare Kingdom Scream Park

'Prepare yourself for a pulse-pounding adventure like no other. Scare Kingdom Scream Park is a world-class attraction, pushing the boundaries of fear for 15 years and leaving you trembling with anticipation.' Tickets start from £21.99. Photo: Scare Kingdom

1 free pumpkin per paying child. Expect dinosaurs, a dead scary sunflower maze, pumpkin carving, fancy dress competitions, spooky ghost stories and loads of photo opportunities.

2. Farmer Teds Pumpkin Festival

1 free pumpkin per paying child. Expect dinosaurs, a dead scary sunflower maze, pumpkin carving, fancy dress competitions, spooky ghost stories and loads of photo opportunities. Photo: @Farmer Teds

'Bring your own picnic and we'll provide a lovely spot, on a working farm to enjoy autumn scenes with incredible views and lots of seasonal fun. Join the The Witch Hunt; a cryptic Treasure Hunt for older children, or the Spooky Trail for little ones, take part in family crafts, pumpkin picking and carving with the opportunity to get loads of great photos. There's even a ball pool to entertain our youngest guests.' Under 2's go free!

3. Pumpkins and Picnics

'Bring your own picnic and we'll provide a lovely spot, on a working farm to enjoy autumn scenes with incredible views and lots of seasonal fun. Join the The Witch Hunt; a cryptic Treasure Hunt for older children, or the Spooky Trail for little ones, take part in family crafts, pumpkin picking and carving with the opportunity to get loads of great photos. There's even a ball pool to entertain our youngest guests.' Under 2's go free! Photo: @Pumpkins and Picnics

Pumpkin Painting Workshop at Holmes Mill - What to expect in the workshop - One white pumpkin each (Additional pumpkin available on the day for £10) - The pumpkin colour will be prepared in advance of the class - A range of example designs created by me - 1 on 1 guidance - A complimentary drink - A cupcake

4. Pumpkin Painting Workshop at Holmes Mill

Pumpkin Painting Workshop at Holmes Mill - What to expect in the workshop - One white pumpkin each (Additional pumpkin available on the day for £10) - The pumpkin colour will be prepared in advance of the class - A range of example designs created by me - 1 on 1 guidance - A complimentary drink - A cupcake Photo: LEP

Halloween Masquerade Ball - 'Due to the success of our All-American Halloween party in 2022, we stepped it up in 2023 with a Halloween Masquerade Ball. We have a full Orchestra playing some classics and dancers performing a waltz whilst you indulge yourself in one of the two sets 3-course meals, Then sit back to watch the Cirque Du Soleil performers mesmerise you with their amazing skills. But it doesn't stop there, purple rose will perform some classic hits, Then get your dancing shoes on for our DJs to take you into the early morning.'

5. Halloween Masquerade Ball

Halloween Masquerade Ball - 'Due to the success of our All-American Halloween party in 2022, we stepped it up in 2023 with a Halloween Masquerade Ball. We have a full Orchestra playing some classics and dancers performing a waltz whilst you indulge yourself in one of the two sets 3-course meals, Then sit back to watch the Cirque Du Soleil performers mesmerise you with their amazing skills. But it doesn't stop there, purple rose will perform some classic hits, Then get your dancing shoes on for our DJs to take you into the early morning.' Photo: LEP

Pumpkin nights at Mrs Dowsons - At Mrs Dowson's Farm Park, Hawkshaw Farm, Longsight Road, Clayton-le-Dale, you can choose from 12 different pumpkin types, as well as meeting live scarecrow actors. Dates: 16th & 17th October and 23rd-31st October. Telephone 01254 812407.

6. Pumpkin nights at Mrs Dowsons

Pumpkin nights at Mrs Dowsons - At Mrs Dowson's Farm Park, Hawkshaw Farm, Longsight Road, Clayton-le-Dale, you can choose from 12 different pumpkin types, as well as meeting live scarecrow actors. Dates: 16th & 17th October and 23rd-31st October. Telephone 01254 812407. Photo: LEP

