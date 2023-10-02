We have put together a list of fun things you can do in Lancashire this Halloween to ensure you enjoy a spooktacular time over the holidays.
Celebrating Halloween is an exhilarating experience filled with a unique blend of fun and excitement.
It's a time when creativity knows no bounds, as individuals of all ages immerse themselves in the joy of crafting elaborate costumes, transforming pumpkins into grinning jack-o'-lanterns, and adorning their homes with eerie decorations.
The thrill of donning spooky or whimsical outfits and assuming new personas is infectious, allowing us to briefly escape our everyday lives. For children, the promise of candy treasures during trick-or-treating adventures adds an element of enchantment.
Here are some eerie and thrilling ideas for things you can experience during Halloween in Lancashire this year.
1. Scare Kingdom Scream Park
'Prepare yourself for a pulse-pounding adventure like no other. Scare Kingdom Scream Park is a world-class attraction, pushing the boundaries of fear for 15 years and leaving you trembling with anticipation.'
Tickets start from £21.99. Photo: Scare Kingdom
2. Farmer Teds Pumpkin Festival
1 free pumpkin per paying child. Expect dinosaurs, a dead scary sunflower maze, pumpkin carving, fancy dress competitions, spooky ghost stories and loads of photo opportunities. Photo: @Farmer Teds
3. Pumpkins and Picnics
'Bring your own picnic and we'll provide a lovely spot, on a working farm to enjoy autumn scenes with incredible views and lots of seasonal fun. Join the The Witch Hunt; a cryptic Treasure Hunt for older children, or the Spooky Trail for little ones, take part in family crafts, pumpkin picking and carving with the opportunity to get loads of great photos. There's even a ball pool to entertain our youngest guests.'
Under 2's go free! Photo: @Pumpkins and Picnics
4. Pumpkin Painting Workshop at Holmes Mill
Pumpkin Painting Workshop at Holmes Mill - What to expect in the workshop
- One white pumpkin each (Additional pumpkin available on the day for £10)
- The pumpkin colour will be prepared in advance of the class
- A range of example designs created by me
- 1 on 1 guidance - A complimentary drink
- A cupcake Photo: LEP
5. Halloween Masquerade Ball
Halloween Masquerade Ball - 'Due to the success of our All-American Halloween party in 2022, we stepped it up in 2023 with a Halloween Masquerade Ball.
We have a full Orchestra playing some classics and dancers performing a waltz whilst you indulge yourself in one of the two sets 3-course meals,
Then sit back to watch the Cirque Du Soleil performers mesmerise you with their amazing skills.
But it doesn't stop there, purple rose will perform some classic hits, Then get your dancing shoes on for our DJs to take you into the early morning.' Photo: LEP
6. Pumpkin nights at Mrs Dowsons
Pumpkin nights at Mrs Dowsons - At Mrs Dowson's Farm Park, Hawkshaw Farm, Longsight Road, Clayton-le-Dale, you can choose from 12 different pumpkin types, as well as meeting live scarecrow actors. Dates: 16th & 17th October and 23rd-31st October. Telephone 01254 812407. Photo: LEP