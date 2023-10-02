5 . Halloween Masquerade Ball

Halloween Masquerade Ball - 'Due to the success of our All-American Halloween party in 2022, we stepped it up in 2023 with a Halloween Masquerade Ball. We have a full Orchestra playing some classics and dancers performing a waltz whilst you indulge yourself in one of the two sets 3-course meals, Then sit back to watch the Cirque Du Soleil performers mesmerise you with their amazing skills. But it doesn't stop there, purple rose will perform some classic hits, Then get your dancing shoes on for our DJs to take you into the early morning.' Photo: LEP