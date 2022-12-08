Cinderella is the fastest-selling panto yet at Lowther Pavilion - oh yes it is!

Locally-born director Debbie Flitcroft, delighted to be back on home ground at a theatre where she performed as a youngster, brings big musical numbers, stunning costumes, eye-catching scenery and special effects to the stage, with an energetic all-singing, all-dancing cast in the Paul Holman Associates production.

Libby Marshall as Cinderella is joined by Adam Stickler as Prince Charming, Naomi Slater as the Fairy Godmother, Andrew Haynes as Baron Hardup, Joseph Annetts as Dandini, Darren Wright as Buttons, and Paul Brangan and Dylan Jacobs as the Ugly Sisters Winner and Wanda Hardup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A scene from Cinderella at Lytham's Lowther Pavilion.

Emily Cross, Millie Lyon, Rohan Jenkins and Dillon White make up the pantomime ensemble, with musical director David Windle and percussionist Philip Dodgson.

Debbie Flitcroft said of the show she has spent the last year putting together: “I always believe the steering force of a pantomime should be comedy, audience participation and magic and Cinderella is oozing all three of the ingredients that make a great panto.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am so excited to be back in Lytham and working on the stage. As a girl I used to do my school dance displays here at Lowther so it’s nice to come full circle and return to my roots at such a special time of year.”

Cinderella continues at Lowther until until Friday, December 30 and full details of show times and ticket availability are at www.lowtherpavilion.co.uk while the box office can be contacted by phone on 01253-794221.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A scene from Cinderella at Lytham's Lowther Pavilion.