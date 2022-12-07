12 pictures inside Lytham Hall as it turns on the festive style for its Christmas Extravaganza

Lytham Hall is looking its festive best as it welcomes guests for its Christmas Extravaganza.

General manager Peter Anthony and Greg Anderton of the on-site Leafy Lytham Garden Hub have designed a delightful show of lights and trees for our visitors, who can enjoy the Extravaganza six evenings a week and some afternoons through to December 22 as well as from December 27 to 29.

With a team of the Hall's volunteers pitching in to ensure this year’s decorations are really something to behold, each room in the Hall is decorated differently – including a fantastic Christmas Model Village and railway, including a recreation of Lytham’s main Clifton Street, in the billiard room.

The Hall is open Sundays to Fridays 5.30pm to 8.30pm, with last entrance 7.30pm as well as Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays 12 – 3pm.

After the trip around the Hall, the café and courtyard will be open serving mulled wine and other festive delights.

The Hall’s assistant manager Paul Lomax said: “Over the last few years we have always put on a fabulous show of decorations at Christmas, but this year is like never before.

“The team are so looking forward to opening the Georgian mansion to celebrate a Christmas like no other.”

Furrher details at www.lythamhall.org.uk, while booking for the Christmas Extravaganza can be made at www.seaty.co.uk/lythamhallxmas

