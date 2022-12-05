Christmas Tree Festival to bring sparkle to St Annes Parish Church

The seasonal event, held annually apart from the enforced break for a year in 2020 because of the Covid pandemic, is being hosted at the church which gave the town its name for the 18th time from Saturday, December 10 through to Saturday, December 17 inclusive.

The church will be open daily from 1.30pm to 4.30pm with admission free and features including a cake stall, craft stall, choc-a-bola and bottle stall as well as the main attraction of number of Christmas trees adorning the aisles, decorated by various organisations and charities. Refreshments will also be available.

The Festival has grown steadily in popularity and in recent years has attracted a good number of visitors, many from some miles away as well as those locally.

Last year, there were some 20 trees on show, with the charities involved including local ones such as the Edward Dee Fund, in memory of the St Annes youngster who died of meningitis in December 2016.

The start of this year’s Festival coincides with St Annes’ second annual Christmas market, expected to attract visitors galore to the town’s Ashton Gardens.

The closure of the Trees Festival on the 17th will be marked by a Christmas concert between 4pn and 5pm at which the Lidun Singers will be providing the seasonal entertainment.

Tickets including refreshments are £10, with under 12s free).