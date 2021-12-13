Charity Christmas Tree Festival sparkles at St Annes Parish Church

Jenny Edwards enjoys the Festival

Some 20 trees, sponsored by local organisations and benefit local, national and international good causes are adorning the aisles at the Victorian church after which the Fylde resort is named.

It's the 17th time the event has been staged, having not taken place last year because of the pandemic, and vicar Fr Glen Brooks said: "The church looks wonderful and we look forward to welcoming more visitors."

After being open for the trees to be viewed over the weekend just gone, the Festival will be open to visitors from Friday, December 17 to Sunday, December 19, 1.30pm to 4.30pm each day, with a bottle stall, refreshments, a daily raffle and games for children also featuring. Admission is free.

Vicar of St Annes Fr Glen Brooks at the Festval

The interior of the historic church looks an absolute picture

Kath Hall, secretary of the parish Mothers' Union, puts the finishing touches to a tree.

Robert Black of Fylde Coast Amnesty with that organisation's tree at the Festival

Vicar Fr Glen Brooks with organisers of the Festival

The trees have brought a cascade of colour to the aisles

Dianne Smith adds a decoration to one of the trees

The trees decorations are a festive delight

Paige Knowles was among the visitors to the Festival