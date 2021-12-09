Christmas fair in Cleveleys will raise funds for little Oliver who lost his dad

Talented stage performer Dan Suddaby, of Norkeed Court on Queens Promenade, Norbreck, is thought to have suffered a fatal seizure in June this year.

Tragically he left behind a little boy, Oliver, who was then aged just two-and-a-half and who will never get to know his dad.

Dan's mum, Tracey Stringer, decided to set up an online funding page to help Oliver and his mum - and the Christmas Fair on Saturday (December 11) will raise money towards that appeal.

Dan Suddaby and son Oliver

It takes place at the Thornton Cleveleys Operatic Society (TCOS) Hall on Ritherham Avenue, Cleveleys, beginning at 2pm, with members of the public welcome.

There will be 12 stalls selling assorted items, a Santa's grotto, a grand raffle with 29 fabulous prizes and refreshments.

The event has been organised by Suzi McQuiggan, 56, of Rosedale Avenue, Marton, who knew Dan and, like many who got to know the larger than life character, was devastated by his sudden death.

Suzi is a member of St Annes Parish Operatic Society (SAPOS) and Dan acted and sang in a number of their shows, as well as with TCOS.

Keith McQuiggan as Santa and wife Suzi as the naughty elf are going on a Santa drop for a good cause.

She said: "Dan was a character and he had the most incredible singing voice.

"It just isn't fair that he died so young, I was devastated when I heard the awful news and so was everyone else in our society.

"My previous fundraiser was for Brian House and this year I thought the appeal for little Oliver would be our good cause."

Suzi and husband Keith will be raising additional funds for Oliver by staging a pre-booked Santa drop at no less than 75 addresses, with Keith dressed as Santa and Suzi as the naughty elf.

They will drop off wrapped presents and receive a donation in return.

Dan's mum Tracey, 55, of Singleton, said: "It's really good of Suzi to raise funds for Oliver's appeal, I really appreciate it.

"So far we've raised £9,337 and we're hoping to raise £10,000."

Little Oliver, who lives with his mum Natalie McKenna, also 29, on Penrose Avenue, faces an additional challenge, as he has the same condition as his dad.

Dan was born with craniosynostosis, a rare condition affecting the skull which went on to affect his mobility and speech.

As a toddler himself Dan needed to undergo major and intensive surgery to realign his skull and although this was successful, he needed further surgery and at 21 he started to suffer from epilepsy, thought to have been brought on by tissue scarring on his brain.

Oliver has already had to undergo a similar operation.

Tracey said: "The support we've received so far has been brilliant, I'd like to thank everybody who has helped the appeal.".