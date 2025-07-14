Christine McGuinness' podcast nominated for national award after just four episodes

Lancashire star Christine McGuinness has shared her excitement after finding out her brand new podcast is already nominated for a national award.

Last month, Blackpool born model, TV personality and best-selling author Christine launched a new BBC Sounds podcast with friend and fellow best-selling author Sophie Gravia.

Called ‘Situationships’, the podcast - which is also visualised on BBC Iplayer - sees the pair delve into listeners’ dating dilemmas, relationship revelations and situationship struggles.

The first episode only aired on June 19 and now less than a month later, it has been nominated for a National Reality TV Award.

Situationships with Sophie and Christine is the brand-new podcast for BBC Sounds hosted by award winning writer Sophie Gravia, known for her hilarious, sexy and brutally honest novels and TV personality, model and fellow best-selling author Christine McGuinness. | BBC

After just four episodes, Situationships is up for the ‘Best Podcast 2025’ alongside a whole host of well-established shows, including Steven Bartlett’s The Diary of a CEO with and Ed Gamble and James Acaster’s Off The Menu.

Over the weekend, Christine shared a video herself and Sophie dancing around an advertorial display for their podcast as she shared the news.

In the caption, mum of three Christine wrote: “ Proud of us 🤩 only 4 episodes into our new podcast “Situationships” and we have been nominated for an award 🥹 @nationalrealitytvawards

“Streaming now on @bbciplayer@bbcsounds and all major podcast platforms ❤️”

In the comments, Sophie then wrote: “🙌❤️❤️❤️”

Last night, Christine, who is also an autism campaigner, shared the news again to her Instagram as she urged fans to vote for Situationships via the link.

Situationships faces competition from: ShxtsNGigs with James Duncan and Fuhad Dawodu; Off Menu with Ed Gamble and James Acaster; The Diary of a CEO with Steven Bartlett; The Business of Life with Jordan Kensington; Brown Girls Do It Too with Poppy and Rubina; The Really Good Podcast with Bobbi Althoff; The Chunkz Show; Fashion Neurosis with Bella Freud; The Rest Is Entertainment (Richard Osman and Marina Hyde); Mo Gilligan: Beginning, Middle & End (Mo Gilligan); and Staying Relevant – Sam Thompson and Pete Wicks .

As well as discovering Situationship’s awards success, Christine and Sophie were extra busy over the weekend as they recorded their latest episode live at Transmt festival in Glasgow - where Sophie herself is from.

Other Lancashire stars have also been nominated for a National Reality TV Award: Blackburn born Big Brother UK & Celebrity Big Brother host AJ Odudu is up for Best TV Presenter whilst Riddiculous - hosted by Preston’s Ranvir Singh is up for Best Game Show

Voting is open now and will run until July 26 2025 via www.telephonos.com.

The Best Podcast 2025 gong at the National Reality TV Awards is sponsored by Moneeys.com.