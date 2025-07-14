Blackpool born Jenna was snapped looking as effortlessly cool as ever at Wimbledon 2025 over the weekend.

The 39-year-old mum of one wore an off=white Miu Miu lace dress over a white T-shite, accesorised with pale blue heels, a beige handbag and a Miu Miu straw hat.

Former Arnold School pupil Jenna was of course not the only famous guest though as stars from across the world of TV, Hollywood, music and fashion also decsended on London for a day of tennis watching and strawberry eating.

Take a look at 25 of the famous stars who enjoyed their time at Wimbledon over the weekend, including our very own star Jenna.

2 . Five stars sit together L to R: Anna Wintour, British musician James Righton, his spouse British actress Keira Knightley, Irish actor Andrew Scott and Irish actor Paul Mescal | AFP via Getty Images

3 . Nicole Kidman Australian-American actress and film producer Nicole Kidman was sat on Anna Wintour's other side | AFP via Getty Images

4 . Olivia Rodrigo & Louis Patridge American singer Olivia Rodrigo and her British actor boyfriend Louis Patridge | Getty Images

5 . Tom Daley Olympic Diver, Tom Daley , chats to Olivia and Louis | Getty Images