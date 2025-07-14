Jenna Coleman and 25 other celebrities at Wimbledon over the weekend inc Olivia Rodrigo & David Beckham

By Aimee Seddon

Published 14th Jul 2025, 11:00 BST

Lancashire actress Jenna Coleman rubbed shoulders with some of the world’s biggest stars over the weekend.

Blackpool born Jenna was snapped looking as effortlessly cool as ever at Wimbledon 2025 over the weekend.

The 39-year-old mum of one wore an off=white Miu Miu lace dress over a white T-shite, accesorised with pale blue heels, a beige handbag and a Miu Miu straw hat.

Former Arnold School pupil Jenna was of course not the only famous guest though as stars from across the world of TV, Hollywood, music and fashion also decsended on London for a day of tennis watching and strawberry eating.

Take a look at 25 of the famous stars who enjoyed their time at Wimbledon over the weekend, including our very own star Jenna.

Blackpool born actress

1. Jenna Coleman

Blackpool born actress | Getty

L to R: Anna Wintour, British musician James Righton, his spouse British actress Keira Knightley, Irish actor Andrew Scott and Irish actor Paul Mescal

2. Five stars sit together

L to R: Anna Wintour, British musician James Righton, his spouse British actress Keira Knightley, Irish actor Andrew Scott and Irish actor Paul Mescal | AFP via Getty Images

Australian-American actress and film producer Nicole Kidman was sat on Anna Wintour's other side

3. Nicole Kidman

Australian-American actress and film producer Nicole Kidman was sat on Anna Wintour's other side | AFP via Getty Images

American singer Olivia Rodrigo and her British actor boyfriend Louis Patridge

4. Olivia Rodrigo & Louis Patridge

American singer Olivia Rodrigo and her British actor boyfriend Louis Patridge | Getty Images

Olympic Diver, Tom Daley , chats to Olivia and Louis

5. Tom Daley

Olympic Diver, Tom Daley , chats to Olivia and Louis | Getty Images

Actresses Rebel Wilson and Cate Blanchett

6. Rebel Wilson and Cate Blanchett

Actresses Rebel Wilson and Cate Blanchett | Getty Images

