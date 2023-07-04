The model and television personality has been has been shortlisted for the celebrity of the year award at the National Diversity Awards 2023.

Joining Christine on the list are sports stars John Barnes, Tom Daley, Alex Scott and Alan Shearer, as well as singer Lewis Capaldi, actress Yazmin Finney and TV personality Josh Patterson.

What are the National Diversity Awards?

Christine McGuinness attends The TRIC Awards 2023 on June 27, 2023. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The annual ceremony celebrates people, organisations and communities that inspire diversity across the UK.

It is usually held at Liverpool's Anglican Cathedral and this year’s event is taking place on September 15.

Why has Christine been nominated?

35-year-old Christine released a documentary following her own personal journey with autism, which she was diagnosed with in 2021, back in March this year.

During the documentary, called Christine McGuinness: Unmasking My Autism, she shares how the disorder has impacted her life from a young age, discusses her three children's autism, and meets those who feel isolated because of their diagnosis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christine also presented an award at last year's National Diversity Awards, and in the documentary she admitted feeling overwhelmed when doing so. Christine explained that her hearing and smell were triggered throughout the evening and a last-minute change to the script was exhausting.

What does Christine say about the nomination?

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an Instagram story shared to her 771k followers, Christine said: “I’ve just had some lovely news, I’ve been nominated for another award, this time it’s a diversity award and it’s a celebrity of the year.

"I go to this awards every single year, I really love it and I can’t believe I've been nominated for another award so it’s exciting and if I don’t win – if you’ve watched my documetary you will have seen me at this event – I really don’t like going on stage so that’s fine! I’m still going to go an enjoy the night.”

What other nominations has she received this year?

This will be the second national nomination Christine has received in two months, having been dominated for a National Television Award back in May.

Advertisement Hide Ad