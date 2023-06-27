In an Instagram story shared with her 771k followers yesterday (June 26), Christine said: “Like most people on a Monday, I’ve woke up to loads of emails, phone calls, you know when like everyone just wants to catch up and get stuff done because it's a new week and all that, which I'm there for it, love that for you, but for me, my head’s spinning. I’ve got like a million things I need to organise and it's just not what I'm good at, like logistic type stuff – trains, cars, hotels, appointments, things like that, I'm just not very good at.”

The 35-year-old former model then went on to say: “So what I've done is, been for a wash and blow and I feel loads better but I haven't got anything done. So I'm gonna go sort my life out in the next hour and then I can carry on with life because right now my head's spinning with stuff, I'm not calm.”

Faced with an overwhelming Monday morning, Blackpool-born Christine McGuinness says one thing helped clear her head...

Christine, who lived in Blackpool until she was one-year-old, is a busy mum to three autistic children – nine-year-old twins, Leo and Penelope, and six-year-old daughter Felicity – with Top Gear presenter and comedian Paddy McGuinness.

The television star and former beuaty queen, who revealed she also had autisim in 2021, still has family in Blackpool, on her dad’s side, and she often makes visits to the town to see them.