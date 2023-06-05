Blackpool hairdressers: 20 of the best salons according to people in Blackpool
Check out the best hairdressers in Blackpool, according to Gazette readers.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 5th Jun 2023, 04:55 BST
Is it time for a new hair cut as the weather’s getting warmer? Or do you want a new style in time for your holiday? We’ve got you covered on where’s best to go!
The Gazette asked its readers where the best hairdressers in Blackpool were, and we received over 600 comments from eager customers.
We gathered 20 of their suggestions together for you so have a look below:
