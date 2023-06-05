News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool hairdressers: 20 of the best salons according to people in Blackpool

Check out the best hairdressers in Blackpool, according to Gazette readers.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 5th Jun 2023, 04:55 BST

Is it time for a new hair cut as the weather’s getting warmer? Or do you want a new style in time for your holiday? We’ve got you covered on where’s best to go!

The Gazette asked its readers where the best hairdressers in Blackpool were, and we received over 600 comments from eager customers.

We gathered 20 of their suggestions together for you so have a look below:

Take a look at where our readers recommend.

1. Hairdressers in Blackpool

Take a look at where our readers recommend. Photo: Theme Photos on Unsplash

42 Ansdell Rd, Blackpool FY1 6PU

2. Totally Clips Hairdressing

42 Ansdell Rd, Blackpool FY1 6PU Photo: Google Maps

113 Layton Rd, Blackpool FY3 8HH.

3. Trim & Tonic

113 Layton Rd, Blackpool FY3 8HH. Photo: Google Maps

153 Layton Rd, Blackpool FY3 8HH.

4. Muse Hair Design

153 Layton Rd, Blackpool FY3 8HH. Photo: Google Maps

342 Waterloo Rd, Blackpool FY4 4BH.

5. Salon glo

342 Waterloo Rd, Blackpool FY4 4BH. Photo: Google Maps

294 Highfield Rd, Blackpool FY4 3JU

6. Victoria J's

294 Highfield Rd, Blackpool FY4 3JU Photo: Google Maps

351 Waterloo Rd, Blackpool FY4 3AG

7. The Beauty Club

351 Waterloo Rd, Blackpool FY4 3AG Photo: Google Maps

229 Lytham Rd, South Shore, Blackpool FY1 6ET

8. Mario's

229 Lytham Rd, South Shore, Blackpool FY1 6ET Photo: Google Maps

