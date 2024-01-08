Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Last week, 35-year-old Christine McGuinness teased that she had an exciting year ahead as the model turned TV star shared an Instagram video featuring snapshots from her 2024 adventures.

Off the back of this, Christine has now announced her first offical adventure of the year, in the form of a new business partnership with the retail brand B&M.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking to Instagram yesterday (Sunday, January 7), Christine shared a video with her 721k followers featuring herself preparing for various different shoots using a range of lifestyle products all bearing the same bright coloured packaging.

In the caption, the mum of three said: “I am really excited to announce my brand new 'LIFESTYLE' range with @bm_stores available in store from 17th January

“I have been working on this for the last 12 months, choosing everything from the fragrance, ingredients, and packaging to create the perfect products including supplements, body, skin and hair care to promote beauty from the inside out.

“All at affordable prices”

Read More Game of Thrones star Kerr Logan from Lancashire shares shock that his mum is on The Traitors

Christine's ex-husband,comedian Paddy McGuinness with whom she shares, 10-year-old twins Leo and Penelope and eight-year-old Felicity, commented multiple clapping emoji's under her post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Loose Woman star Denise Welch meanwhile commented "My favourite store!!!! Fabulous!!!" and TV star/footballer Chelcee Grimes said: "My football bag is sorted for next season"

Advertisement Hide Ad