Blackpool born celebrity Christine McGuinness has teased that she has an exciting year ahead.

35-year-old model and TV personality Christine McGuinness, who started life in Blackpool before moving to Liverpool, has shared a video of highlights from her upcoming year.

Taking to her Instagram page, Christine shared a video with her 722k followers with the caption: "Hello 2024 🎉 Here is a little slice of what’s loading for this year! 🤩 I’m so excited!!!There are a few secret projects I’ve been working on that I can share with you all very soon 👏...I already love 2024".

Christine McGuinness shares some images of what to expect from her in 2023. Credit: @mrscmcguinness on Instagram.

In the video, Christine shares a side by side mugshot of herself and Blue member Duncan James. The 45-year-old singer/actor then features again in a picture of the two of them posing in multicoloured cowboy hats and rainbow flag capes.

These images - as well as one of Christine sitting in a car wearing a wig and sunglasses - reference the pair's upcoming appearance on the popular reality show Celebrity Hunted.

Christine announced she was taking part in Celebrity Hunted back in June, whilst filming the show. The mum of three took to Instagram to share an appeal from the hunters, featuring mugshots of Christine and Duncan below the word 'WANTED'.

Other celebrities taking part in the sixth series, which raises money for Stand Up to Cancer, include Loose Women's Denise Welch and husband Lincoln, EastEnders Danielle Harold and Coronation Street's Kimberley Hart-Simpson, as well as Strictly Come Dancing professionals Giovanni Pernice and Kai Widdrington.

Also in the video, Christine shared a picture of her upcoming children's book, which is available for presale now and is to be released in March.

Christine announced her new book last week with an Instagram post captioned: "I am so proud to share my new children’s book! 🥰

"The Magic is You, the Magic is Me celebrates first friendships with beautiful pictures by @hannahjayneillustration

"Get ready to come on trip of a lifetime – to the beach, the forest, beneath the ocean waves and right up to the moon – but still home in time for tea."

Other pictures featured in the video include Christine looking smart in a shirt, sitting in a vintage car, standing in walking gear by a waterfall, promoting a new item from her clothing range HER, as well as a final image that reads 'Remember who you wanted to be."

Christine's 2024 has already gotten off to a good start as she said she had "The perfect New Year's Day" with her children - 10-year-old twins Leo and Penelope and eight-year-old Felicity - taking them to the cinema, before heading to McDonald's for tea.

Taking to her Instagram story, the former beauty queen said: "I had the most perect start to my year... I've just been to the cinema and watched the most gorgeous film called Wish and the storyline was just lovely. It was all about [how] you've got control of your own wishes, like the power is within you and you need to believe in yourself and you can make your deams come true.