Comedian Chris McCausland is heading to Blackpool tomorow night with his new show and below is everything you need know.

Reigning Strictly Come Dancing champion Chris McCausland may have wowed audiences on the Elstree Studio’s dance floor throughout the latter half of 2024 but in 2025 he is back on the road doing what he loves best- comedy.

Following the success of his last tour, Speaky Blinder, which ran for over 140 dates and was filmed for broadcast on Channel 4, Chris kicked off his latest tour Yonks! -which has more than 250 dates - this month and his Blackpool stop is tomorrow.

The 47-year-old Scouser enjoyed a pretty successful evening last time he was in Blackpool - securing his and partner Diane Buswell’s highest score yet on the BBC dancing show - and he will be hoping his next performance in the seaside town will go down just as well.

Below is everything you need to know about it.

The comedian brings his latest show ‘‘Yonks’ to Blackpool Grand Theatre on January 18 | submit

When is Chris coming to Blackpool this month?

Yonks! is on at the Blackpool Grand Theatre on January 18.

The shows starts at 7:30pm and is approximately two hours long.

What has Chris said about the new tour?

Comparing Yonks to his last tour, Chris said: “All the material is different, but different in a lot of ways. The last show was pretty personal. There was a lot about my experiences of being blind, being a dad, being a husband, and doing all of that in the dark. This show has none of that really, this show is really quite daft. I’ve gone old school.

“It’s about loads of funny stuff, everything from my hatred of Shakespeare to my love of Schwarzenegger, from Jesus to doughnuts, and A.I. to turnips, it’s a real bucket load of stuff and family life doesn’t get a look in this time.”

Can I still get tickets for the show?

Unfortunately Chris’ show tomorow has now sold out.

Due to popular demand however extra dates were added to the Yonks! tour, and that includes another date in Blackpool next year which has not yet sold out.

After his January show, Chris will therefore be heading to the Grand Theatre on May 18 2026 for what will be the tour’s finale night.

To book you can also visit the Grand Theatre’s website or phone 01253 290190.

You can find a list of all the tour dates, with links to book, on Chris’ website here.