The proposals by James Hough of Safety and Focused Care Ltd, in respect of a property on Alston Avenue, were approved by Wyre’s planning committee yesterday (Wednesday July 6).

The application was for a proposed change of use of a ‘dwelling to a children’s care home’ for the care of a maximum of two children up to the age of 18 years old, with a maximum of three staff present at the property at any time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A children's home earmarked for Alston Avenue in Cleveleys has been approved by Wyre planners

The planning application was requested to be presented before the planning committee at Wyre Civic Centre on Wednesday July 6, at the request of Coun Andrea Kay.

Coun Kay, who spoke at the meeting in her capacity as a county councillor, argued that the property was too small to adequately cater for a children’s home.

She said after the meeting: “It will mean that one of the overnight carers will have to be sleeping somewhere downstairs, which is not really a satisfactory arrangement.

"It might not be a matter for the planners but it could be for Ofsted.

"I just want to make sure these young people are getting the amenities they need and I’m not happy it’s been given the go ahead.”

Representatives on behalf of Safety and Focused Care Ltd spoke in favour of the scheme, which had been recommended for approval by Wyre’s planning officer.

The property would be the children's sole and main residence normally staying for many years and they have free shared access to living, dining and kitchen facilities.

There were 11 representations raising several objections, including parking issues and concerns that the children at the home would have been involved in crime and anti-social behaviour.

However, planning officer deems that it satisfied a range of policy requirements, including one that sought to ‘help maximise opportunities to impose quality of life and to make it easier for people in Wyre to lead healthy, active lifestyles’.