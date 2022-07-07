In the early hours of Friday, April 29, a person was attacked at the Kaos bar in Queen Street, off Dickson Road.

Police say the victim has been left with a serious head injury, but no further details about the incident have been released at this stage.

Following a 10-week investigation, officers have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to.

Sharing the appeal on social media, Blackpool Police is asking anyone who might recognise him to get in touch.

The force said: “Do you know this man? We are wanting to speak to this person in connection with a serious assault which occurred during the early hours on 29/04/2022 at Kaos Bar.

"Following the assault, the victim has been left with a serious head injury.”