'Cheeky jacket for me?': TV star David Potts leaves Ibiza for a SpudBros

TV star David Potts came all the way over to Lancashire from Ibiza on the weekend, just to try one of our famous SpudBro jacket potatoes...

Preston based SpudBros are no strangers to some celebrity visitors: whilst last week they may have been visited by an Ed Sheerlan lookalike, they have still had some bona fide famous customers.

These include the Hollywood superstars Will Smith, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and Liam Neeson.

Now adding to the list is a star of a rather different ilk- TV personality David Potts, the leading star of Ibiza Weekender and winner of Celebrity Big Brother series 23.

Over the weekend, SpudBros shared a video of David’s trip to their van on Preston’s Flag Market with their 900k followers.

Liked by over 6000 people already, the caption read: “He came from IBIZA for a SPUD 😳”

The video starts with the server inside the Spudbros van shouting “we’ve got a special guest” as 32-year-old David, dressed in his trademark shorts, saunters over.

Skipping the queue formed on his right, sunglasses cladded David goes up to the serving counter and says “cheeky jacket for me? I’d love one!”.

In an excited tone, the SpudBro worker exlaims “It’s David off of Ibiza Weekdner!” then gets straight to creating the reality star’s order.

Bolton local David tells the Prestonian “Listen I love the comfort food” before declaring he’s “a beans and cheese kinda gal”.

When Spudbros explain that they do cheese, then beans, David persuades them to do cheese, beans and more cheese, but he of course says yes to some garlic butter first.

In fact, the reality star tells them to “smother” his spud with so much garlic butter that “the cholesterol will be panicking” after declaring “I have seen this everywhere... and now I’m here”.

During idle chitchat, the Ibiza Weekender and Kavos Weekender host says his day has been “absolutely sensational” so far but agrees that it’s even better for being at the SpudBros van.

Referencing David’s first claim to fame, his server then says “I’ve noticed you’ve brought the sun back here”.

The former Celebrity Big Brother champion replies “Yeah, I brought it straight back from Ibiza to your stunning patch.”

When SpudBros reveal that they visited Ibiza just last week, David is disappointed to hear it wasn’t to serve spuds.

“People in Ibiza with a hangover, they’d love a spud”, he shouts to rounds of laughter.

As a compromise, the Spudbro says “Well if you like this, you’re gonna have to spread the word out in Ibiza abous us SpudBros!”

The famous exchange then ends with a thankful David being told he can have his SpudBros for free, the Preston businessemen adding “You’ve made my day by coming to see us.”