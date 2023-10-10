Charlotte Dawson thanks Blackpool Victoria Hospital following “traumatic” episode with newborn son
The 31-year-old mum of two announced last Friday (October 6) that her two-month-old son, Jude had sadly been rushed to hospital.
Although Charlotte, whose father is the late comedian Les Dawson, did not say what the matter was, she shared an image of herself cuddling Jude with the caption “My poor baby, what an emotional traumatic 24 hours... in safe hands now.”
Later that day, the former Ex On The Beach star revealed the diagnosis, writing “Trust your motherly instinct. I might be absolutely exhausted but I knew something wasn't right & it wasn't. Our beautiful boy has RSV* bronchitis after just saying he had a cold to go home and rest from the doctors.”
*RSV= Respiratory syncytial virus
Yesterday lunchtime (October 9), Charlotte again took to Instagram to share some footage from the night before of her eldest son, two-year-old Noah, and her fiancé Matt Sarsfield, 32, visiting the hospital on what was Charlotte and Jude’s third night on the ward.
However in an excited update at around 8pm last night, Charlotte declared “we’re going home” as she partied with a peaceful Jude resting in her arms.
Sharing a video of her newborn son smiling at the camera, Charlotte then issued a message to Blackpool Victoria Hospital.
The mum of two wrote: “I'm so incredibly grateful for all the nurses & doctors at Blackpool Victoria children's ward. Thankgod we got there when we did.. it could of been so much worse. [I]t has been so traumatic & so scary seeing my newborn baby go through this. But so happy to finally have his face back no wires on &... no oxygen. I hope I can raise as much awareness about RSV it's so common & I didn’t know anything about it”
Once back at the family’s house in Blackpool, Charlotte wrote that there was “no better feeling than being home” before sharing a video of Noah and Matt playing football and then herself and Noah enjoying some late night toast.
In a final story at midnight, the influencer shared a video of herself cuddling her sons as well as a picture of a sleeping Jude with the caption: “His cough is still really bad & and will be for a while apparently... just keeping my eye on him constantly! Don't want to ever ever let him go”
Also whilst at Blackpool Victoria, Charlotte shared a suprising story involving her old car and a nurse that she had bumped into on Monday.
Sharing a photo of herself with a nurse called ‘Cat’, Charlotte wrote: “Today in hospital I met this lovely lady who won my fiat 500 when I gave it away for free... how random & amazing is that?? She just happened to be at Blackpool doing her training whilst I was there. Madness!! She loves it & is taking good care of it”
Charlotte then shared a video of herself, her mum Tracey Dawson and the nurse discussing the car called ‘Fifi’, with Lancaster University student Cat telling Tracey “I look after her, I promise” as the 72-year-old reminisced on old times in the vehicle.