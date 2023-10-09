The popular reality show Big Brother has returned to our screens after five years and this time a Lancashire presenter is at the helm...

The twentieth series of Big Brother UK premiered on ITV last night (Sunday, October 8) with 16 strangers excitedly entering the most famous house in the country.

The revised series, which is set to last for six weeks, is co-hosted by presenters AJ Odudu and Will Best.

The pair will share the iconic hosting role on the main show, presiding over the weekly evictions and quizzing housemates on all of the goings on in the world’s most famous house. The duo will also host an additional nightly live show debating all the hot topics inside the house.

The new BBC presenter AJ Odudu poses upon arrival at the "Vogue World: London" event in September 2023. Main image: HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images. Inset: ITV.

Who is AJ Odudu?

Born in Blackburn as Onatejiro Odudu, ‘AJ’ is a 35-year-old television presenter best known for co-presenting the 2013 Channel 5 reality show spin-off Big Brother's Bit on the Side, alongside Emma Willis and Rylan Clark, and the 2021 Channel 4 reality show spin off Married at First Sight: Afters.

AJ, who attended St Bede's RC High School and St Mary's College in Blackburn, started off her career as a reporter on Radio Lancashire but has gone on to have numerous television roles.

What else has AJ been in?

AJ Odudu and Will Best are presenting the show together. Image: Sofi Adams/ITV

Her first presenting roles were in 2009 on BBC Two’s The Almost Perfect Guide to Life and the BBC website’s The 5:19 Show.

AJ then appearance on Channel 4’s 100 Greatest Toys, Channel 4’s Comedy Lab, and co-presented Sky Arts' coverage of the Isle of Wight Festival 2012, before taking the Big Brother Bit on the Side job in 2013.

From 2015 to 2019, AJ hosted the 4Music programme Trending Live!, with Capital FM’s Jimmy Hill and Radio 1’s Vick Hope, and in 2019 presented backstage on ITV’s The Voice UK and The Voice Kids.

She then appeared on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice, Richard Osman's House of Games, Would I Lie To You?, The Wheel, Cooking with the Stars, Rolling In It, as well as winning ITV2’s Celebrity Karaoke Club in July 2021.

In 2021, AJ also co-hosted the revival of The Big Breakfast on Channel 4 with Mo Gilligan and appeared as a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing, having to withdraw from the competition the day before the final due to a torn ankle ligament.

The next year, she co-hosted The Great Comic Relief Prizeathon alongside Vernon Kay, presented for the BBC's coverage of the Platinum Jubilee Pageant and made a special appearance on RuPaul's Drag Race UK amongst other programmes.

AJ has also been a member of the Eurovision presenting family in 2022 and 2023, and presented Channel 4’s ‘The Big Blowout’ last year.

What has AJ said about hosting Big Brother?

The pair were announced as co-hosts in April and at the time AJ, a self-proclaimed Big Brother fan said: “I’m so excited to finally be able to say that, yes: I’m hosting Big Brother! I couldn't be happier. Following in the footsteps of some of my favourite broadcasting legends to front such an iconic show is an absolute honour - and to do it alongside my amazing friend Will is the icing on the cake.”

Who is Will Best?

A close friend of AJ and fellow Big Brother superfan, Will is also a television presenter whose credits include Dance, Dance, Dance for ITV as well as other projects for E4, T4 and BBC Three.