Charlotte Dawson “shares everything” about luxurious family trip to Maldives

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

31-year-old Charlotte flew off on her first family of four holiday on Monday with fiance Matthew Sarsfield and their two sons, three-year-old Noah and eight-month old Jude.

The former Ex-on-the-Beach star took to her Instagram on Monday to share various pictures of the four of them at Heathrow Airport, all dressed in matching white and cream outfits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the caption she wrote: “Off we go my darlings… on our first fambo of the fabulous 4 holiday 👨‍👩‍👦‍👦 Jude’s first holiday in his lifey 🥰 let’s make it a gooden 🫶🏼 even tho it’s been stressful as hell with all this luggage 🤣 we are still having a ball…. Next stop Maldives babayyyyy I’ve always wanted to go & now we are on route with my dream team in my dream place ❤️

“I know what your all thinking Chazza why are you dressing them in cream yes I only realised today wtf was I doing but they actually kept quite clean & wanted us to match on our first hols”

Charlotte Dawson with fiance Matthew Sarsfield and their two sons, Noah and Jude, at Heathrow Airport.

After posting the cute family photos, the reality star was then quiet on social media until she posted on her Instagram story yesterday, explaining her online absence and describing their journey.

Filming herself inside her bright and modern villa, Charlotte said: “Good morning from the chuffin’ bloody beltin’ Maldives! I’m in bloody Maldives, did you know? Well guys, sorry I’ve been a little bit quiet on my stories yesterday because I had no wifi, it just kept throwing me off but I’m on it now.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The mum of two then continued: “And I wanted a bit of a break to be honest, I wanted to just relax because it was a very very tiring journey, obviously as you can imagine with two kiddies…. They obviously slept most the flight, they were so well behaved, there was nothing wrong with that but it was just tiring, we didn’t sleep, I couldn’t get comfy, I couldn’t sleep so I was just drained yesterday.”

Charlotte then turned her camera the opposite way, showing off her villa’s sea view and private pool as she told her 1.3 million followers: “Look at those skies, omg. I’m going to share everything with you now, I’ve got loads of little bits to share.”

True to her word, the reality star then posted various clips from their journey to the Maldives, filming her two little ones enjoying their British Airways flight, watching the clouds and hugging each other in excitement.

Once at Velana International Airport in the Maldives, Charlotte also posted a video of Noah watching the seaplanes out of the window in amazement before filming the family travelling on one themselves afterwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the video, captioned “First sea plane engaged with 2 kids?!? Hahahah”, the influencer showed off the gorgeous Maldivian sea out of the window before they got to their destination - the Kandima Maldives Hotel.

On arrival at the hotel, or as Charlotte called it “paradise”- the family first embark onto a large beach hut type building in the middle of the sea, with piers surrounding the outside.

As they walk down the pier towards the beach where the main reception is found, Charlotte can be heard saying “Wow”, “oh my good” and “it’s an absolute dream”.

L: Charlotte and Matt enjoying some prosecco at lunch. Middle: the exterior of their private cabin. R: two images from inside their cabin

The mum of two then shares a collage of clips from their first few hours in the hotel - in which they enjoy all inclusive drinks and food and a tuck tuck journey - before they head up to their accommodation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a video captioned “Our beautiful water villa for the next week”, Charlotte takes her followers on a tour of the glamorous home, complete with a queen size bed, a double sofa bed, a freestanding bath tub and their own private pool.

According to British Airways pricing, Kandima Maldives costs on average £2700 per person in May including flights.

Various images of the family's private pool looking out onto the sea.

After some cute clips of her two boys playing in the sand, Charlotte then takes a moment to move away from the holiday splendour and instead celebrates her weight loss.

Posing in a bikini back inside her bedroom, the mum of two said: ““I never thought, after having Jude, I would be back in a bloody bikini! Can you believe it guys? She’s done it! She’s bloody chuffin’ smashed it with bikini blaster

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So yeah I’m 10 stone and I’m feeling good on holiday. I mean I’ve got dog ear boobs- ones in bloody blackpool, ones in Maldives- but I’m fine, it is what is, I can throw them over my shoulder but they’re feeding my child right now. Thank god for the bitty because imagine if I had bottles of formula out here, that would be a nightmare- just whack it out, jobs a good’un.”

Holding her belly, Charlotte continued: “But also I’ve got my mum pouch… with my tiger stripes but guess what? That’s what grew my babies! So I’m proud of my tiger stripes, proud of my bump pouch, in proud of my skew-whiff tittie bangers, I really am.”

More stories then followed showing off the family’s first night at the hotel featuring Noah having fun with his “holiday bestie” and Jude played in the sand.

Both boys were wearing matching black and white checked two piece outfits - pairing well with their mother’s own Zebra press dress