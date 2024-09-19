Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool born star Charlotte Dawson has launched what she calls her "biggest competition" yet and below is everything you need to know...

Reality star and influencer Charlotte Dawson is quite partial to an Instagram giveaway - she even offered fans a chance to win a chippy tea with her once!

But taking to her Instagram story last night, the expectant mum of three revealed she was launching her “biggest competion” yet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bigger than a chippy tea we hear you ask! Well see for yourselves...

Blackpool reality star Charlotte Dawson has launched "her biggest competiton" yet. Credit: @charlottedawsy on Instagram | @charlottedawsy on Instagram

What do you win?

Taking to her Instagram account, Charlotte wrote: ”I’m offering you, our beltin@charlottesnaughtycorner listeners a chance to join me in the studio to meet me and the team while we record an episode… We are also throwing in a load of my fabulous Dawsy tanning products!!! 🙌🏽

“Prize: 2 x tickets to watch a live recording of Charlotte Dawson’s Naughty Corner in Manchester with Chazza herself AND the full chuffin set of my@dawsylicioustanningproducts!!! 🥳”

Charlotte’s Naughty Corner is a podcast the reality star launched in July in which she shares her “biggest parenting fails”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile Dawsylicious Tanning, quite self-explanatory, is Charlotte’s range of tanning goods which she launched in 2020.

Read More Pregnant Lancashire stars Lucy Fallon & Charlotte Dawson wow at the National Television Awards

How do you apply?

There are three steps needed to enter Charlotte’s competion.

1) Follow @charlottesnaughtycorner and @dawsylicioustanning2️⃣ on Instagram

2) Like Charlotte’s original post about the giveaway

3) Tag a friend who you would bring along and who would want some Dawsy products

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When will the winner be chosen?

The competition closes at 12pm on Monday, September 23 and the winner will be randomly selected and announced later that day on an Instagram Story.

The winner will then be contacted directly by @charlottesnaughtycorner to arrange the prizes and a mutually convenient date to watch the recording will be arranged.

Just that you must be a UK resident and aged 18+ to enter.