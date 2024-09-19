Charlotte Dawson launches her "biggest competition" yet and here is everything you need to know

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 19th Sep 2024, 17:27 BST
Blackpool born star Charlotte Dawson has launched what she calls her "biggest competition" yet and below is everything you need to know...

Reality star and influencer Charlotte Dawson is quite partial to an Instagram giveaway - she even offered fans a chance to win a chippy tea with her once!

But taking to her Instagram story last night, the expectant mum of three revealed she was launching her “biggest competion” yet.

Bigger than a chippy tea we hear you ask! Well see for yourselves...

Blackpool reality star Charlotte Dawson has launched "her biggest competiton" yet. Credit: @charlottedawsy on InstagramBlackpool reality star Charlotte Dawson has launched "her biggest competiton" yet. Credit: @charlottedawsy on Instagram
Blackpool reality star Charlotte Dawson has launched "her biggest competiton" yet. Credit: @charlottedawsy on Instagram | @charlottedawsy on Instagram

What do you win?

Taking to her Instagram account, Charlotte wrote: ”I’m offering you, our beltin@charlottesnaughtycorner listeners a chance to join me in the studio to meet me and the team while we record an episode… We are also throwing in a load of my fabulous Dawsy tanning products!!! 🙌🏽

“Prize: 2 x tickets to watch a live recording of Charlotte Dawson’s Naughty Corner in Manchester with Chazza herself AND the full chuffin set of my@dawsylicioustanningproducts!!! 🥳”

Charlotte’s Naughty Corner is a podcast the reality star launched in July in which she shares her “biggest parenting fails”.

Meanwhile Dawsylicious Tanning, quite self-explanatory, is Charlotte’s range of tanning goods which she launched in 2020.

How do you apply?

There are three steps needed to enter Charlotte’s competion.

1) Follow @charlottesnaughtycorner and @dawsylicioustanning2️⃣ on Instagram

2) Like Charlotte’s original post about the giveaway

3) Tag a friend who you would bring along and who would want some Dawsy products

When will the winner be chosen?

The competition closes at 12pm on Monday, September 23 and the winner will be randomly selected and announced later that day on an Instagram Story.

The winner will then be contacted directly by @charlottesnaughtycorner to arrange the prizes and a mutually convenient date to watch the recording will be arranged.

Just that you must be a UK resident and aged 18+ to enter.

